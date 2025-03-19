NatureWorks discusses Ingeo 3D300 at TCT Asia 2025

× Expand NatureWorks NatureWorks at TCT Asia 2025

NatureWorks recently launched its newest specially engineered 3D printing grade, the Ingeo 3D300. The sustainable biopolymer innovator showcased its latest launch at TCT Asia 2025, exhibiting the company’s specially engineered Ingeo 3D grades in Shanghai. Ingeo 3D300 aims to “set a new benchmark in additive manufacturing” by enhancing efficiency and performance levels by providing faster printing without impacting quality levels.

“Ingeo 3D300 offers an ideal solution to meet the expanding demand for fast, clean, and precise printing,” said Roger Tambay, Chief Growth Officer at NatureWorks. “By combining the trusted name of Ingeo with a material specially engineered for speed and precision, we’re enabling manufacturers and designers to push the boundaries of what’s possible for their 3D printing.”

× Expand NatureWorks NatureWorks' Ingeo 3D300.

Key Benefits of Ingeo 3D300:

Enhanced speed: It consistently prints up to 300 mm per second, ensuring rapid production without needing any performance-enhancing additives.

It consistently prints up to 300 mm per second, ensuring rapid production without needing any performance-enhancing additives. Improved clarity: With optimal transparency, colouring and colour matching are simplified, providing designers and manufacturers with more flexibility.

With optimal transparency, colouring and colour matching are simplified, providing designers and manufacturers with more flexibility. High performance: Minimal stringing and impressive bridging length.

Minimal stringing and impressive bridging length. Pure and clean material: As a result of being free from additives, Ingeo 3D300 provides higher-quality prints.

As a result of being free from additives, Ingeo 3D300 provides higher-quality prints. Cost efficiency: By reducing print times and eliminating the need for additional compounding, the solution lowers operational costs.

By reducing print times and eliminating the need for additional compounding, the solution lowers operational costs. Applications: The solution can be used in prototyping, functional parts, or creative design applications.

Additionally, Ingeo 3D300 is derived from annually renewable resources. This allows the solution to form part of NatureWorks' ongoing sustainability commitments. The new grade provides users with high-speed, high-quality 3D printing with a reduced carbon footprint.

As well as the company’s appearance at TCT Asia, NatureWorks will also exhibit at Rapid + TCT on April 8 – 10, 2025.