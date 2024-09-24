New America Makes Executive Committee members announced

× Expand RAPID + TCT

America Makes has announced the names of its newly elected Executive Committee members.

The 11 figures represent a range of additive manufacturing expertise from across industry, academia, government, workforce and economic development organisations. This roster includes three appointed government representatives and eight non-profit, academia, and industry representatives from the America Makes membership community, such as Boeing, ASTM International and Lockheed Martin.

“I’m thrilled to welcome this dynamic group of newly elected Executive Committee members,” said America Makes Executive Director John Wilczynski. “Diversity has always been a cornerstone of our Executive Committees. This group brings representation from every corner of the additive manufacturing value chain and their unique insights and strategic guidance will be vital as we continue pushing the boundaries of our mission.”

Each elected member will serve a two-year term between 2024-2026 and will meet regularly to ensure the right strategy, policy, and advocacy are in place to support America Makes’ mission of accelerating the adoption of AM and the global competitiveness of U.S. manufacturing.

The 2024-26 America Makes Executive Committee members are:

Sandra DeVincent Wolf, Ph.D., Executive Director, Carnegie Melon University Manufacturing Futures Institute

Barb Ewing, CEO, Youngstown Business Incubator

Jonaaron Jones, President and General Manager, Additive Manufacturing Division, Beehive Industries

Brian Meincke, Vice President, Global Business Development and Innovation Strategy, ASTM International

Nick Mulé, Director, Additive Manufacturing Intelligence Center, Boeing

Hector Sandoval, Technical Fellow for Additive Manufacturing, Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control

Mark Shaw, Chief Engineer of Defense Industrial Base Strategy, National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR)

Rick Russell, Principal ADDvisor, The Barnes Global Advisors

Government Representatives

David Beck, Ph.D., Principal, Space Industrial Base, U.S. Space Force

Robert Carter, Deputy Chief, Materials and Structures Division, NASA Glenn Research Center

Laura Macht, Engineer & Project Management, U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (CCDC)DEVCOM Aviation & Missile Center (AvMC)

Last month, America Makes also announced the 10 recipients of its 2024 Ambassador Awards and Distinguished Collaborator Award, which highlight individuals who have shown ‘outstanding dedication’ to America Makes and its mission to advance 3D printing.