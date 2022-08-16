New high-speed 3D printer THUNDER announced by Geeetech

× Expand Geeetech Geeetech Thunder Geeetech is releasing a new 3D printer THUNDER with up to 300mm/s printing speed

Most consumer FDM 3D printers have quite a slow print time. On some systems even the simplest models can take hours to finish. In 2022, things are starting to change, and more high-speed printers are coming to market.

Geeetech is launching its new high-speed 3D printer named THUNDER on Kickstarter for early birds. The system will come with up to 300mm/s printing speeds, an all-metal designed body, a 'super strong' cooling system and big printing volume.

The development of THUNDER began in 2020. Engineers gained mature technology that could print in high speed without compromising in quality. According to Geeetech, alongside the printing speed of 300m/s with acceleration of 5000mm/s2 for X-axis and 4000m/s2 for Y-axis.

Geeetech says that users can save 30-70% printing time depending on the complexity of the model. Technology featured in the new system includes a dual drive gear extruder, a high-power heating module, a large volume nozzle for extrusion and 5 cooling fans for hotend and model cooling.

The extrusion system and the cooling system allows for the high-speed 3D printing, whilst the all-metal body with dual Z axis design ensures stability of the machine whilst it is printing with the high speeds.

The printing volume of the machine is 250 x 250 x 260mm and comes with five different printing modules for different printing needs. It also supports other functions like break-resuming capability and password protection.

The project starts on Kickstarter in early September with a starting price of 399 USD for early birds, alongside a subscription and giveaway activity on the official THUNDER website.

