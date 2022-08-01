New reseller Ugogo aims to offer next-gen additive manufacturing solutions in the US market

× Expand Ugogo

Frank Marangell and Steven Rizzo, two individuals with nearly three decades of experience combined in additive manufacturing, have come together to build a competitive reseller organisation.

The business model of this new organisation is dedicated to selling additive manufacturing products. While many resellers tend to focus on design software, Ugogo will focus on additive manufacturing technologies for manufacturing.

“3D printing technologies are rapidly advancing, but customers are not able to purchase the next generation of additive manufacturing solutions because many of those great companies are not well represented in the US market. Ugogo is here to change that,” said Marangell, Ugogo CEO.

The team at Ugogo believes that the company will be a fresh and innovative choice in the AM market and will compete with the status quo. Beyond system sales, Ugogo states that it will be a customer-oriented organisation offering streamlined services and one-stop shopping for 3D printers and consumables.

In addition to the selling of systems and products, Ugogo has a dedicated tech support team to help its customers’ businesses run smoothly.

“As our industry continues to consolidate, there is a disconnect between a customer’s application and the available AM systems. It’s the dilemma of fitting a square peg into a round hole. At Ugogo we can hand pick advanced technologies and products that provide precise customer solutions to boost their productivity,” said Rizzo.

The markets that the new reseller will be focusing on include aerospace, automotive, dental, medical, industrial and manufacturing. Ugogo will provide its customers with the 3D printing innovations that the company feels are lacking in the industry.

