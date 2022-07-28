New water-soluble 3D printing material offers alternative to PVA

× Expand Infinite Materials Solutions Infinite Materials Solutions AquaSys GP

A water-soluble 3D printing support material has been launched by Infinite Materials Solutions.

AquaSys General Purpose (GP) is compatible with most polyesters and is a direct replacement for polyvinyl alcohol. The material is said to showcase outstanding performance and print fidelity with standard polylactic acid (PLA)-type build materials. The creators hope the material marks a shift in the industry, as it saves time and money and is accessible to a wide range of users.

AquaSys GP is specifically designed for use in fused filament fabrication (FFF) and direct pellet extrusion systems. The material dissolves 20% faster in room-temperature tap water when compared with PVA.

AquaSys GP can be easily removed without any harsh chemicals and can be printed with a wide variety of machines, including lower-cost dual extruder printers. The material can print under challenging humidity conditions with its moisture mitigation properties and is compatible with PET, PETG, PLA and other common materials.

The company expects AquaSys GP to appeal to a wide range of consumers, from hobbyists to seasoned professionals. The material was first shown publicly at this years RAPID + TCT additive manufacturing conference, with Jason Tzintzun, Marketing and Operations Manager for Source Graphics in attendance to beta test the support material.

“We love AquaSys GP,” said Tzintzun. “As a 3D solutions provider, it’s great to have AquaSys GP to recommend to our customers. We have a lot of customers using PLA and Tough PLA, and this is the perfect support material.”

“We’ve been listening to our customers for years and have heard their frustrations with the drawbacks of PVA materials,” says Jeff Feddersen, Senior Sales Manager at Infinite. “We’re happy to finally bring them AquaSys GP. PLA comprises 70% of all build materials used in the fused deposition modelling (FDM) market, we really think this is going to change everything and become the standard by which all other support materials are judged.”

AquaSys GP joins Infinite's line of 3D printing materials including AquaSys 120 and AquaSys 180 water-soluble support filaments and Caverna PP, a polypropylene build material with a water-soluble, co-continuous, microporous morphology.

