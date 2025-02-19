New York Embroidery Studio integrates Stratasys J850 TechStyle 3D printer into manufacturing operations

× Expand New York Embroidery Studio/Stratasys

New York Embroidery Studio (NYES) has installed a Stratasys J850 TechStyle to support its manufacturing capabilities.

With Stratasys' 3D Fashion direct-to-textile printing capability, the company is combining traditional embroidery with 3D printing to 'enable new levels of creativity, personalisation, and eco-conscious manufacturing.

As a leading design and production studio in New York's Garment District, NYES often partners with renowned designers, brands, and celebrities on projects ranging from runway collections to events like the Met Gala. By leveraging 3D printing technology, the company hopes to bolster its manufacturing capability by offering intricate and tactile designs. It also anticipates being able to streamline workflows, reduce material waste and meet the growing demand for sustainable fashion.

NYES plans to host open house events in 2025 to showcase the potential of 3D fashion to designers and clients.

“The J850 TechStyle is an extraordinary addition to our capabilities, allowing us to elevate creativity while delivering on our commitment to innovation and sustainability,” said Michelle Feinberg, Owner and Creative Director of NYES. “Our clients are thrilled by the possibilities this technology opens up—from high-end fashion to VIP and entertainment projects. Combining the precision of 3D printing with our expertise in embroidery allows us to push boundaries like never before.”

“Stratasys is redefining what’s possible in fashion and design by delivering solutions that blend customisation, creativity, and sustainability,” said Zehavit Reisin, Senior Vice President of Consumer Solutions and Material Business at Stratasys. “This collaboration demonstrates how innovative technologies can transform global design projects and empower studios like NYES to set new benchmarks in the industry.”