Nexa3D expands digital dentistry customer reach

Nexa3D, a leader in ultrafast industrial 3D printing solutions, is advancing its digital dentistry portfolio with new expansions and installations. A new Director of Dental Business for Europe has been appointed, as well as a new UK-based channel partner alongside the installations of dental focused 3D printing platforms.

The two key leaders appointed for the segment in Europe are Franco De Sano, the new Director of Dental Business in Europe, and Mark Welch, new Business Development Manager and Customer Success Lead for Dental in Europe.

“I would like to welcome Franco De Sano as Director of Dental Business in Europe,” said Jim Zarzour, head of Dental Solutions at Nexa3D. “Franco brings with him almost two decades of extensive experience in both dental and medical fields. Based in Milan, Italy, Franco will drive the development and the expansion of the Nexa3D customer base in the European region.”

Zarzour added: “I am very excited to welcome Mark Welch to Nexa3D as Business Development Manager and Customer Success Lead, Dental, for Europe. Mark is a registered dental technician and has been working in the dental industry for 26 years. He started his career in a dental laboratory and moved into a sales and technical role six years ago with Bracon Dental and Medical Supplies.”

“I’m very excited to be part of this amazing company,” said De Sano. “It gives me the chance to work together with the most skilled people on the market and to further develop my rooted knowledge of 3D printing applied to the dental field. Together, we will build a strong and high-level network throughout Europe.”

UK-based Bracon Dental has added the NXD 200 to its portfolio of dental and medical supplies offered to labs and clinics. This means that for the first time, Nexa3D’s ultrafast portfolio is available to dental customers in the United Kingdom.

Bracon has been operating for 70 years as an independent dental supply company. In addition to digital dentistry and 3D printing, it also offers equipment to serve crown and bridge, prosthetics, and orthodontic needs, as well as office and lab needs.

Back in the U.S., Excel Orthodontics, based in Tigard, Oregon, has recently installed a new NXD 200 system. Also, Bella Smile in San Francisco has acquired a new XiP for chair-side production. Bella Smile now claim to be the first dental focused XiP installation.

Nexa3D has a dental portfolio that includes various solutions that are designed to fit workflows of different sizes of dental labs. The industrial NXD 200 platform offers breakthrough economics for dental labs, with high-throughput, accurate patient-specific prints created in-house to fit a variety of needs.

Chair-side operations in dental and orthodontic clinics use the XiP 3D printing platform that offers ultrafast, repeatable results with a desktop footprint. Dental professionals use validated dental resins from Keystone industries to print dental models specific to patients, splints, impression trays, occlusal night guards, and other components that may be needed on-demand.

“We’re thrilled to see market excitement surrounding our digital dentistry portfolio,” said Zarzour. “More dental labs are bringing on the NXD 200 and the XiP is set to meet the growing demand for in-office 3D printing, offering dental and orthodontic professionals a highly accurate, ultrafast solution for same-day dentistry.”

These latest appointments follow a number of key personnel redundancies made at Nexa3D over the last month. Meanwhile, the company is preparing to exhibit at IMTS in Chicago on 12-17th September where it plans to launch its QLS (Quantum Laser Sintering) 820 technology.

