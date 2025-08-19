NIST awards R&D funding to additive manufacturing SMEs

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has awarded research and development funding to several additive manufacturing (AM) focused companies under its Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program.

The organisation is delivering over $1.8 million to 18 small businesses to fund new products and services across AM, artificial intelligence, standards, semiconductor devices and other technologies. Five projects related to additive manufacturing have been selected with over $500,000 awarded to developments in heat transfer systems, real time strain imaging, machine learning in-situ monitoring and more.

Funds for selected projects are classed as Phase I SBIR awards, which are designed to establish their merit, feasibility and commercial potential. Phase I projects are carried out over a six month period (Aug. 1, 2025 - Jan. 31, 2026), and awardees can then apply for Phase II funding of up to $400,000 to continue their work.

Recipients include:

Advanced Cooling Technologies Inc.

Pre-standardisation research to assess the performance of 3D-printed porous structures used in heat transfer systems in spacecraft and satellites.

Advanced Materials Design LLC

Development of a real-time strain imaging tool to monitor internal stresses during the 3D printing process. The tool provides data on stresses, viscosity and other factors that can affect print quality.

ChemCubed LLC

To develop a biodegradable, 3D-printable insulating dielectric material for use in printed circuit board manufacturing.

Intact Solutions Inc.

Development of a simulation tool for multi-laser powder bed fusion systems that will help optimise process parameters and reduce defects.

X-wave Innovations Inc.