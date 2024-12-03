Nominate the next TCT Women in 3D Printing Innovator

× Expand TCT 2024 TCT WI3DP Innovator Award winner Brigitte De Vet-Veithen

Nominations for the 2025 TCT Women in 3D Printing Innovator Award are now open.

Now in its fifth year, this joint collaboration between the TCT Group and Women in 3D Printing recognises women who are at the pinnacle of their profession, leading the charge in developing, enhancing, and innovating within the 3D printing and additive manufacturing space.

Previous winners include Wai Yee Yeong, Program Director at the Singapore Centre in 3D Printing (SC3DP); Eliana Fu, Industry Manager, Aerospace and Medical at TRUMPF; Alba Gonzalez Alvarez, Doctor in Biomedical Engineering at University Carlos III of Madrid; and Brigitte de Vet, Chief Executive Officer at Materialise.

Nora Toure, founder of Women in 3D Printing said, "This award celebrates outstanding innovators and we are proud to collaborate with TCT for this world-class recognition."

We now invite you - the 3D printing and additive manufacturing community - to put forward your nominations for 2025. All nominees will be considered on individual merit by WI3DP and TCT who then have the difficult task of whittling them down to a list of finalists. Finalists will be revealed in a live online panel session in early 2025, and the winner will be decided by a public vote and announced at the TCT Awards ceremony on June 4th, 2025 at the NCC, Birmingham UK.

Submit your nomination here.

Nominees could be engineers developing new processes or applications, researchers paving the way for new technology advancements, consultants who use their industry knowledge to reach untapped potential within numerous organisations, or any other member of the community who has shown passion, expertise and innovation in their work within the industry.

Entries are also open until January 22nd for the TCT Awards' eleven application and technology categories. Find out what our esteemed judging panel are looking for in a winning application and submit your entry.