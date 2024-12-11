Norco expands manufacturing capabilities with 3D printing investment

× Expand Norco

Norco, a manufacturer of large composite structures and GRP mouldings, has expanded its manufacturing capabilities with investments into 3D printing technology.

The company says the investment will open new market opportunities in a diverse range of industries.

Norco’s upgraded plant and range of equipment now includes a 6-axis 3D printer, which features a robot arm equipped with an advanced S25 extruder to enable large-format additive manufacturing. A subtractive 5-axis machining capability will be used to finish 3D printed parts, creating smooth surfaces and integrating fixtures or branding as required, while Ai-Build’s AiSync and Adacis AdaOne software tools will help to streamline its design and production workflows.

With this in-house additive manufacturing capability, Norco says it will offer solutions that address industry needs such as rapid prototyping, material versatility, sustainability, customisation and complexity. Norco will now be able to quickly iterate and test designs in days rather than weeks, while also working with a wide range of thermoplastic and bio-based materials tailored to requirements like heat resistance, durability and unique surface finishes. The company also expects to be better able to create intricate geometries and custom parts, and believes it will reduce its environmental impact through circularity-focused practices.

As part of Norco’s expansion into AM, the company will be hiring 12 new team members, all with experience in 3D printing and related fields. This incoming expertise, Norco says, will help the company to serve users requiring, patterns and moulds, jigs and fixtures, end-use products, life-size prototypes, and architectural design and furniture.

“This investment marks a significant milestone for Norco as we continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible in manufacturing,” said Mark Northey, Managing Director at Norco. “By expanding our capabilities with the latest technology in additive manufacturing, we are not only enhancing our production processes but also creating new opportunities to serve a wider range of industries with innovative and customised solutions.”