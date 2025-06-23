North Bristol NHS Trust deploys Stratasys J5 3D printer to provide custom treatment to babies with skull distortions

× Expand Stratasys/North Bristol NHS Trust

Reconstructive scientists at North Bristol NHS Trust are using additive manufacturing to produce customised helmets to treat babies suffering from flat head syndrome.

Flat head syndrome – known as plagiocephaly or brachycephaly – is caused by pressure on a baby’s skull, typically from sleeping in the same position.

According to the UK National Childbirth Trust, one in five babies will suffer from flat head syndrome. And while most get better without treatment, more severe cases can require correctional action.

North Bristol NHS Trust turned to scientists at the Bristol Helmet Service to print customised helmets that help to reshape the skull as the baby grows. A Stratasys J5 PolyJet machine, supplied by Tri-Tech 3D, has been used in combination with the biocompatible Med610 resin to produce the helmets. It means the North Bristol NHS Trust Bristol Helmet Service is currently the only hospital service in the UK that provides 3D printed helmets on the NHS.

The team in Bristol is also leading studies to improve parents’ awareness and supply guidance for other clinical teams considering similar approaches. They are also developing techniques in other treatment processes to provide similar treatments to other specialities in the trust after experiencing much quicker treatment processes.

“We have recently developed this streamlined digital process,” Amy Davey, Lead Reconstructive Scientist at the Bristol Helmet Service, North Bristol NHS Trust, said of the 3D printed helmet workflow, “which has now replaced the physical moulding and stone plaster replicas of the babies’ heads that was previously our only option. This has only been possible through 3D scanning and the J5 printer, which enables a completely digital process, allowing us to design the helmets on-screen, print them in biocompatible resin and very little post-processing to finish.”

“North Bristol NHS Trust had a real vision for additive manufacturing technology and built a rock-solid business case,” added David Moore, 3D Print Consultant at Tri-Tech 3D. “From there, we worked together closely to ensure that the J5 met all technical specifications and performance criteria while advising on many other factors such as specific configurations, materials and maintenance.”