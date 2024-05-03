Novanta launches laser processing Integrator Packages

× Expand Novanta

Novanta Corporation has announced the launch of laser processing Integrator Packages.

The new, configurable laser processing Integrator Packages are said to help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and system integrators get their machines and in-line laser processing systems up and running faster and easier. The complete, factory pre-aligned and calibrated sub-system includes a CO2 laser source, scan head, controller, software, beam expander, connector cables, and mounting hardware, all from a single source.

Novanta says the new laser processing Integrator Packages are suitable for a wide range of applications, including marking and coding, engraving, polymer additive manufacturing, material processing, and ablation.

For OEMs and system integrators, the integrator packages have been designed to save precious time and resources typically associated with integrating individual components provided by separate suppliers. Novanta has aimed to resolve difficulties associated with sourcing, designing, aligning, and supporting individual components for CO2 laser processing systems. Additionally, the Integrator Package is enhanced with Novanta ScanMasterTM Controller (SMC) and ScanMasterTM Designer (SMD), the industry leading laser controller and software package.

“Our new Integrator Packages eliminate the high costs, long development time, and technical support frustrations shared by our customers,” said Kristen Hill, Director of Product Management. Hill added that “the new Integrator Package is a significant upgrade from its predecessors. The addition of SMC/SMD unlocks the latest advancements in laser control that improve throughput and processing quality.”