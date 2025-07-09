Novenda Technologies raises $6.1m in Series A funding round

× Expand Novenda Technologies

Novenda Technologies has raised 6.1 million USD to expand the application opportunities for its multi-material 3D printing technology.

Led by Brightlands Venture Partners, the Series A funding round also drew contributions from KBC Focus Fund (Belgium), Borski Fund (NL) and Limburg Business Development Fund/LIOF (NL) as well as a group of angel investors and an Innovation Credit from RVO.

Novenda Technologies was founded in 2019 after conducting extensive consultations with dentists, dental technicians, and other stakeholders. The company has aimed to develop a solution for the dental market that could enable the production of applications such as night guards and dentures. Novenda installed its first printer at the High Tech Campus in Eindhoven in 2021, with an intensive development process leading to a successful proof of concept for night guards and dentures in 2023.

The company's 3D printing technology has been designed to combine hard materials for protection with soft materials for comfort in a single piece. Smart print modes have been developed to achieve precise layer control without mechanical rollers, while a colour management algorithm is said to achieve 'unlimited colour possibilities' using just a few base colours. Novenda says its LD100 system can produce up to 15 nightguards and 8 dentures per hour, making it ideal for mid-size and large dental labs.

Klaas Wiertzema, CEO and co-founder of Novenda Technologies said: “The combination of water-soluble support and the absence of mechanical interventions to compensate for imprecisions ensures unprecedented long-term accuracy and eliminates the need for extensive post-processing. This is particularly important in a world where dental technicians are becoming increasingly scarce and expensive.”

Olga Goor, Investment Manager at Brightlands Venture Partners, added: "As lead investor, Brightlands Venture Partners is proud to support Novenda Technologies in this next phase of growth. Their multi-material jetting technology is a breakthrough in digital dentistry, enabling scalable, high-precision manufacturing with minimal waste and post-processing. This innovation not only sets a new quality standard for dental products but also enhances affordability of dental care for patients that are unable to afford alternatives currently available in the market. This will ultimately drive the transformation of the dental industry towards a more sustainable and equitable future."

"Having an idea for a disruptive technology is just the beginning. Realising this vision requires the right people, the right drive, and the right team spirit," offered Klaas Wiertzema. "At Novenda, we don't just say that people are our most important asset – we live it. We are deeply committed to fostering a culture that stimulates and supports our team, ensuring that every member is motivated and empowered to achieve the extraordinary. This drive for excellence is reflected in our approach to providing customers with the most reliable and user-friendly printers, combined with the best support they could wish for."

Looking ahead, Novenda plans to expand its platform to other dental applications and eventually enter new markets where 'individualised mass manufacturing' is key.