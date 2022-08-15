Ogle Models invests further into additive manufacturing with purchase of Stratasys Neo450 SLA machine

× Expand Ogle Models and Prototypes Philip Martin, Director at Ogle Models and Prototypes and the Stratasys Neo450s machine.

Ogle Models, a model making, industrial 3D printing and prototyping company has acquired a new SLA 3D printer from Stratasys.

This takes its equipment investment over the past 36 months to almost 2 million GBP.

The Stratasys Neo450s machine offers a build volume of 450 x 450 x 400mm, providing outstanding part sidewall quality and accuracy according to the company. This system will enhance Ogle Models and Prototypes’ offering with an increased capacity and ability to produce higher definition parts than they previously could.

“The acquisition of another market-leading 3D printer underscores Ogle’s dedication to customer satisfaction,” said Ogle Models and Prototypes Director Phil Martin. “The Stratasys Neo450s will enable us to build prototypes, rapid tooling and master patters with exceptional surface quality. The smaller build area, when compared to our large frame machines, allows us to offer parts with an even faster turnaround.”

Based in Letchworth, Hertfordshire, Ogle prides itself on harnessing the latest technologies and adapting its offer to cater for evolving customer requirements. Having done so for over 65 years.

“Ogle is at the forefront of producing models, prototypes and low volume production parts, and investments such as this help us to maintain our leading market position,” added Martin. “By increasing efficiency and making the continual improvements in quality that our clients have come to expect of Ogle, we are ensuring they return to us time and time again.”

The recent multi-million-pound investment by the company, completed by the Stratasys Neo450s, is made up of acquisitions of an EOS P 770 SLS 3D printer, a second NEO 800 SLA printer and a second Hurco VM30i CNC machine.

In 2018, the company helped students at University College London (UCL) 3D print a prototype for an Unmanned Aircraft Systems Challenge, which helped the team reach the final stages of an international aerospace competition.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.