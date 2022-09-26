Oxford Performance Materials to provide 3D printed custom orthopedic implants and suture anchors for Ukraine war victims

Oxford Performance Materials OPM Logo Oxford Performance Materials OPM Logo

Oxford Performance Materials Inc. (OPM), a leader in 3D printed polymer devices and coating technologies, has announced an agreement to assist Orthopedic Help for Ukraine (OFHU), a non-profit addressing the needs of orthopaedic and surgery departments of Ukrainian hospitals.

OFHU manufactures and delivers 3D printed custom implants along with suture anchors with instrument sets to front line hospitals treating people injured in the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. OFHU has stated that its partner hospitals are receiving a massive influx of patients with critical bone defects from war-related trauma.

Many of the injuries suffered by the patients involve complex bone reconstruction, requiring rapid response patient-specific orthopaedic solutions and materials with appropriate biocompatibility and purity. The nature of the traumatic injuries demand implants that are demonstrated to integrate with bone and have antibacterial properties to manage infection.

“A key part of OFHU’s mission is to identify new technologies and capabilities to rapidly treat a high rate of complex bone defect war injuries that result in a very high level of amputations,” said Janine Ignatenko, Executive Director of OFHU. “The current technologies available for the specific needs of our hospital partners are limited, and we have been investigating 3D printed implant technologies as a potential solution.”

OPM CEO Scott DeFelice said: “OPM has been treating complex orthopaedic trauma for over a decade, worldwide. Our technology utilises a proprietary implantable PEKK polymer and 3D printing technology to manufacture patient specific implants, individually designed to fit perfectly into critical bone defects and then seamlessly integrate with the natural bone.”

DeFelice added: “Our PEKK material also has demonstrated antibacterial and antiviral properties. When OFHU reached out and showed us their enormous, complex case-load, our team was inspired, and we understood that we were uniquely positioned to impact their mission, improve case results and reduce amputations.”

Ignatenko spoke about surgeons having a crucial need for suture anchors for re-attaching soft tissue for bone, claiming that the OPM’s suture anchor solution is perfect for the circumstances.

“OPM’s instrument sets are sterilisable and re-usable, an important benefit for our hospital partners. OPM has shipped, pro-bono, an initial delivery of suture anchors and instruments and has already initiated the process toward a first patient specific implant case,” Ignatenko said. “Our caseload is tremendous, and our hope is to get individuals and organisations to provide support to our foundation so we can procure substantial volumes of products and services from OPM and other companies on a discounted basis.”

Ignatenko conclude: “Finally, we recognise the unique nature of our ongoing clinical experience, and we will be providing clinically relevant data to support surgeons and patients in future global conflicts.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.