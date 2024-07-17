PostProcess appoints Nissha Medical Technologies CEO Sam Heleba to Board of Directors

Expand PostProcess Technologies

PostProcess Technologies has announced Sam Heleba has joined its Board of Directors.

With over four decades of experience in the medical device and industrial sectors, Heleba will help guide the company with insights from his decades of pattern recognition developed from building and leading a variety of successful companies.

Heleba is currently President and CEO of Nissha Medical Technologies, which is headquartered in Buffalo, NY and has nine device manufacturing plants worldwide. He also serves as Executive Vice President for the Medical Technologies Business Unit (MTBU) for Nissha Co. Ltd., a Japanese publicly held company based in Kyoto, Japan (TSE:7915). Prior to holding these positions, Heleba worked with Morton Thiokol, Grace, and TYCO Healthcare.

PostProcess has sought to add Heleba to its board for his 'visionary leadership' and 'steadfast commitment to pioneering innovation' that continues to 'redefine industry standards and shape the future of the market.'

“We are thrilled to welcome Sam to our board of directors,” commented Jeff Mize, PostProcess CEO. “His expertise and track record of driving strategic growth in both the medical device and industrial sectors will be invaluable assets to PostProcess’s Board as we navigate the complexities of our industry and pursue new avenues of innovation.”

Heleba added: “I am excited to join the board of Post Process in support of Jeff Mize and his team. Their technology and innovation are what attracted me to not only invest in the company but lend my help in fostering its growth.”