PrintCity MMU names winners of live 3D print design challenge

PrintCity MMU has announced the two winners of its live 3D printing design challenge at TCT 3Sixty.

The Manchester-based digital manufacturing centre hosted the competition across two days at the UK’s definitive additive manufacturing event, inviting its MSc Digital Design and Manufacturing students and members of the public to go head-to-head in creating a 3D printed bracket to retain a set of weights.

The competition winners were Abi Hall, PrintCity MMU and Oliver Coombes, WorldSkills International who each took home an Ender-3 V3 SE 3D printer.

The challenge, supported by Additive Manufacturing UK, E3D and Filamentive, asked competitors to rapidly prototype designs to hold as much weight as possible at the farthest distance from a pegboard, using the least material. Designs were configured in Bambu Studio and printed live across four Bambu Labs machines. Live print data from each of the machines could be seen by visitors throughout the day on a custom-coded application, created by James McKeown at PrintCity, which also allowed competitors to see how each of their unique designs were performing in the competition.

The competition was judged by a host of 3D printing experts including Andrew Allshorn, Claire Scott, and Steve Cox with marks were awarded on mass, print time, support material and distance from the peg board. The competition saw a variety of solutions submitted, demonstrating the scope of design opportunities, and rapid iteration, afforded by 3D printing.