PrintCity to host live 3D printing design challenge at TCT 3Sixty

On its TCT 3Sixty booth this year, PrintCity MMU will be hosting a live design competition across both days of the show.

Day one’s competition will pit four Manchester Metropolitan University MSc students against each other, while day two will welcome members of the general public to participate.

Details of the competition are being kept under wraps until June 4th – so as not to give the competitors time to prepare in advance – but TCT can confirm each participant will be designing multiple parts from scratch, printing them on a desktop FDM printer, and putting the parts through a performance test at the end of the day.

The competition – which will be judged by AM industry professionals Andrew Allshorn, Robin Dallen, Claire Scott, and Steve Cox – will test each participant’s ability to optimise part designs to exhibit strength and high-performance in a repeatable way within a strict time limit.

Throughout both days, participants and PrintCity MMU staff will be on the booth to talk through design considerations, the manufacturing process, and testing methods. Winners will be announced at the end of each day.

PrintCity Product Development Specialist Mark Chester said: “We’re excited to showcase additive manufacturing in action this year at TCT 3Sixty. It provides a fantastic opportunity to see all aspects of 3D printing in addition to our incredible MSc students on day one. Lucky visitors on day two will get to take on the challenge, so be sure to stop by the PrintCity stand.”

PrintCity is a 3D printing and digital manufacturing centre based at Manchester Metropolitan University. Visitors to TCT 3Sixty can learn more on stand #G18.

TCT 3Sixty, the UK's definitive AM and 3D printing event, will take place on 4-5th June at the NEC Birmingham. Register for your free ticket and start planning your agenda with the TCT event app.