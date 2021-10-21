Protolabs to add 120,000 square-foot of 3D printing capacity in Raleigh, NC

Protolabs has announced it will be expanding its additive manufacturing footprint with a second Raleigh, NC-based manufacturing facility.

Having signed an occupancy agreement, Protolabs will break ground on the new facility later this month, adding 120,000 square-foot of additive manufacturing capacity in response to growing demand for its 3D printing services. The company expects to occupy the location, which will be owned by a Raleigh-based real estate company, by late 2022. It follows expansions to its UK headquarters and European operations in recent years.

Though there have been no details provided as to which additive manufacturing technologies will be housed at the new facility, Protolabs has built up expertise in a wide range of processes over the years, becoming one of the leading 3D printing service providers. The company has invested in Stereolithography, Selective Laser Sintering, PolyJet, Multi Jet Fusion and Direct Metal Laser Sintering technologies, and also acquired Hubs (formerly 3D Hubs) earlier this year. As the demand for 3D printed parts continues to increase, Protolabs has sought to ensure it is able to supply them.

“We have experienced strong growth in our 3D printing services as more of our customers expand their applications that use additive manufacturing for both prototyping and production,” commented Mike Kenison, Protolabs General Manager and Vice President of Americas. “The Raleigh community has provided a great home for our additive headquarters, and we look forward to growing our presence in the years ahead.”

