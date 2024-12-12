PUMA's new Studio48 creative hub to house 3D printing facility

× Expand PUMA

Sports brand PUMA has opened a new creative hub at its German headquarters, featuring a dedicated 3D printing facility.

Studio48 has been established to allow PUMA designers and creatives to 'develop new ideas and create concepts' for new performance and Sportstyle products.

The company has said Studio48 is part of its strategy to 'create sustainable growth by elevating the PUMA brand.' In its entirety, Studio48 will span 500 square metres, with its 3D printing facility being complemented by leather and textile sewing machines, a set up for printing and embroidering, a product testing area, a photo studio and a meeting space.

“With the new Studio48 we are creating a significant tool to enhance the excellence of our designs and elevate the brand,” said PUMA’s Vice President Creative Direction & Innovation Heiko Desens. “While many of our products are created digitally, Studio48 will be a space for a different kind of creativity, where our designers from different departments can brainstorm together, exchange best practices, experience new materials and touch and feel the products they want to make.”

According to a company press release, Studio48 will also be used to host external partners and bring the company's global design community together for workshops and events. An opening event held this month saw US-based upcycler Nicole McLaughlin share her vision on circularity, with PUMA designers across all product categories from several of the company’s worldwide locations also in attendance.

Earlier this year, PUMA unveiled the Mostro 3.D shoes, designed in collaboration with American rap musician A$AP Rocky and printed using Carbon's Digital Light Synthesis technology.