Quantica names Stefan Hollaender as new CEO; announces new focus on coatings, adhesives & other 2D applications

Inkjet technology company Quantica has named Stefan Hollaender as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Hollaender's appointment comes as the company commences a strategic alignment towards industrial manufacturing applications and enters a new phase of growth. Having held leadership roles at Sony, Microsoft, T-Systems, and Formlabs, Hollaender brings a wealth of experience from global technology giants and startups.

Former Quantica CEO Claus Moseholm is transitioning into the role of Executive Chairman and will now focus on strategic partnerships and commercial initiatives. As part of this leadership transition, Quantica says it is aligning its business strategy with key customers pushing the development around 2D manufacturing applications, including adhesives, coatings, and other types of functional layers.

Despite this new focus, Quantica says it remains dedicated to its existing product offerings. The NovoJet OPEN platform, a customisable R&D system, will continue to serve select partners and customers for research and process development, while Quantica is currently working with Fraunhofer IPA and iPrint Institute to support application development for industrial customers.

“We are thrilled to welcome Stefan Hollaender as our new CEO at this pivotal time for Quantica,” said Claus Moseholm, Executive Chairman. “His experience in leading global teams and technology aligns well with our expanding strategic focus on high-volume manufacturing applications. Integrating our innovative solutions into existing manufacturing processes requires a unique skill set from both our team and our partners, and Stefan is exceptionally well-suited to guide this effort. He will help us unlock the full benefits of our technology, and I look forward to supporting.”

Earlier this year, Quantica increased its Series A funding to nearly 20 million EUR, after raising 14 million EUR in 2023.

