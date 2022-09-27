On-demand AM company Quickparts acquires Xcentric Mold and Engineering

Quickparts acquires Xcentric

Quickparts, a leader in on-demand manufacturing services, has announced the strategic growth acquisition of Xcentric Mold and Engineering, a company it says is an ‘innovator’ of on-demand digital manufacturing.

Xcentric was founded in Michigan in 1996 and provides a variety of quick-turn digital injection moulding and CNC solutions, from rapid prototyping to product creation at scale. The company has nearly 100 full-time employees and 60,000 square feet of manufacturing space, expanding Quickparts’ capabilities to deliver injection moulding, CNC machining and other services to its customers.

“We are very pleased to welcome the Xcentric team to the Quickparts family,” said Zlad Abou, Chief Executive Officer of Quickparts. “As a combined company, we will offer an in-house, end-to-end solution from first prototype to short-run production. This acquisition is an important step as we continuously strive to advance Quickparts’ capabilities. With Xcentric, we will be able to offer a complete lifecycle solution that will be executed with even greater speed and certainty.”

“We are thrilled to combine Xcentric’s leading digital manufacturing capabilities and injection moulding expertise with Quickparts’ offerings to continue to bring speed and scale to the market,” said Xcentric CEO Matt McIntosh. “Trusted by industry leaders, Xcentric prides itself on a terrific culture of excellence and customer service, and we believe the Quickparts team is the right partner to support the continued growth of Xcentric’s capabilities.”

Quickparts aims to shorten product development lifecycles with its 3D printed and machined parts, from its five global design and production centres. Xcentric is located in Clinton Township, Michigan, and the company states that it has an engineer centric approach.

Quickparts recently partnered with Gogo, a leading provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market, to produce show-ready prototype parts. The company was also divested from 3D Systems last year in an 82 million USD deal.

