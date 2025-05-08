Quickparts names new regional Presidents in EMEA & Americas

Quickparts has appointed two regional presidents as part of a broader strategic initiative to 'accelerate growth, enhance customer responsiveness, and strengthen its global operations.'

Peter Jacobsen has been appointed President, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), and Aidan O'Sullivan has been named President, Americas.

Both executives are said to bring extensive leadership experience in advanced manufacturing, operational excellence, and strategic business transformation and, the company hopes, will position Quickparts to meet the evolving needs of customers across industries.

“Quickparts has always been at the forefront of helping companies innovate and scale their manufacturing operations quickly and reliably,” said Avi Reichental, Chief Executive Officer of Quickparts. “With Aidan and Peter leading our regional organisations, we are empowering our teams to deliver faster decision-making, deeper customer partnerships, and greater operational agility. Their leadership will help drive the next phase of growth for Quickparts as we continue expanding our capabilities and market reach.”

Based in Denmark, Peter Jacobsen brings over 15 years of experience managing complex operations, strategic growth initiatives, and business transformations across Europe and the United States. Jacobsen has previously worked with Reichental at Nexa3D, where he served as General Manager for EMEA operations, and was also previously Chief Operating Officer at Addifab. Quickparts has sought to recruit him to leverage his expertise in advanced manufacturing technologies and ensure continued success across the EMEA region.

“I am honoured to lead Quickparts' EMEA operations and help strengthen our global capabilities," said Jacobsen. "Quickparts has a powerful reputation for innovation, customer service, and manufacturing excellence. I am eager to collaborate with our teams and customers across the region to unlock new opportunities and deliver exceptional value."

Aidan O'Sullivan, meanwhile, will operate from the United States and brings more than 20 years of manufacturing, operations, and commercial leadership experience. Most recently, O'Sullivan served as Quickparts’ Chief Transformation Officer, but he has also held senior roles at Shapeways and the Kerry Group. At Shapeways, O'Sullivan had stints as General Manager of E-commerce and Vice President of Operations.

"I am excited to lead Quickparts' Americas operations at a time when manufacturing innovation and supply chain agility are more critical than ever," offered Aidan O'Sullivan. "Our customers are navigating rapidly changing market conditions, and Quickparts is uniquely positioned to help them succeed with speed, scale, and quality. I look forward to deepening our customer relationships and building on our legacy of excellence."