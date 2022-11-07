Quickparts UK expands its European presence within the aerospace industry

Quickparts

Quickparts UK is expanding its European footprint and manufacturing team by establishing itself as a certified EN9100.

Quickparts develops solutions designed for complex metal 3D printing in the aerospace market.

Daniel Kirk, DMP Manager, Quickparts UK, said: “The announcement reflects our dedication to strengthening our presence within the European market to deliver high-quality products to our growing portfolio of aerospace companies. Aside from an exceptional manufacturing facility, behind our successful product is a cross-engineering team aligned to support and advise customers with suitable solutions for the required application in terms of manufacturability, material selection, and post processing.”

The EN9100:2018 third-party certification of the company’s additive manufacturing process enhances the capability of the facility to directly support the supply of parts into the aerospace and equivalent sectors where repeatability, reliability and safety are considered highly critical, according to Quickparts.

“The EN9100:2018 certification is a key milestone that exemplifies our ambitious growth plans in Europe’s aerospace industry. We look forward to furthering our success with our extensive technical facility and recognised EN9100 materials,” said Kirk.

The decision to develop the Quality Management System to align with the requirements of EN9100:2018 has allowed Quickparts to support existing customer programmes. This has enhanced the services provided within the UK facility and ensured additive manufacturing metal production is in line with increasing demands for repeatability and safety for parts used in performance-critical applications according to the company.

The materials that the Quickparts UK facility can print under EN9100 include Maraging Steel 18Ni300, a versatile steel; Stainless Steel 316L, a corrosion resistant steel; Inconel 625, a heat and corrosion resistant material; Inconel 718, a heat and corrosion resistant material with good tensile strength; and through outsourcing also offers Titanium Ti6AI4V and Aluminium AlSi10Mg.

Quickparts recently acquired Xcentric Mold and Engineering, a company it says is an ‘innovator’ of on-demand digital manufacturing.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Gain 3D printing insights from PepsiCo, Boeing, Jack Wolfskin and more at the TCT Conference @ Formnext. Get your pass here.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.