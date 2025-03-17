Raise3D at TCT Asia 2025

Expand Raise3D's new SLS Machine

Day One at TCT Asia 2025 is a busy one for Raise3D. Not only have they launched a new SLS printer and cleaning station but Edward Feng, their CEO, kicked off the event’s C-Suite View.

The TCT Asia C-Suite conference opened to a packed room, with attendees eager to hear from industry leaders. Edward Feng, CEO of Raise3D, took the stage to deliver a presentation focusing on the transformative power of additive manufacturing in scaling electric vehicle (EV) production. While Raise3D also launched their new RMS220 series SLS 3D printer and C220-P cleaning station at their booth, Feng’s talk centered on real-world applications and the future of manufacturing.

A key highlight of Feng's presentation was the collaboration between Raise3D and CATL, the world’s largest supplier of batteries, with a reported penetration rate of over 50% in the EV market. Feng emphasised how Raise3D technologies are playing a crucial role in the production of CATL's battery modules. The rapid development of the EV sector demands manufacturing solutions that can adapt quickly, and traditional methods often fall short. Feng illustrated this point with a statistic: 3D printing, utilising Raise3D solutions, has slashed the production time for battery modules from 15 days (using traditional acrylic modules) to a mere 8 hours. Furthermore, CATL has already produced 40,000 to 50,000 units using 3D printing, demonstrating the technology's viability for significant production volumes.

× Expand TCT ASIA Edward Feng CEO Raise3D

Feng’s talk also highlighted the broader applications of 3D printing and Raise3D’s solutions across various industries. Including Raised3D's integration into the Wurth's Digital Inventory System. The German MRO organisation's digital workflow ensures that either parts can beordered from pre-exisiting inventory or they're moved over to the Raise3D's multi-technology system, in which the right machinery is selection for the relevant part.

Edwar'd slides showcased the growth in the capital market for 3D printing, Edward put the growth down to increasing recognition of 3D printing's potential. The slides also emphasised the importance of factors such as precision breakthroughs, multi-material system maturity, and post-processing efficiency in driving the adoption of 3D printing. Applications in consumer electronics, such as folding screen hinge systems and key structural components for devices like the OPPO Find X7, were also highlighted.

Back at the Rasie3D booth, the launch of the RMS220 series SLS 3D printer and C220-P cleaning station further demonstrates the organisation's dedication to innovation. The RMS220 is designed to process materials like PA12, PA11, and TPU, targeting applications in fields such as industrial prototyping, tooling, and small-batch production. With a laser power of 75W and a scanning speed of 30,000 mm/s, the RMS220 aims to provide competitive throughput. The C220-P cleaning station streamlines the workflow with features like intelligent purification and a compact design. Although costs are yet to be announced representatives at the booth ensure me that European and US prices will place it in the sub $100,000 category.

Raise3D is not only launching new products but also driving the adoption of additive manufacturing in key industries. Edward Feng's presentation at the TCT Asia C-Suite conference underscored the critical role of 3D printing in scaling EV production and highlighted Raise3D's partnerships and comprehensive solutions that are shaping the future of manufacturing.