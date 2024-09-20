RAPID + TCT 2025: Speak at North America's largest additive manufacturing and industrial 3D printing event

SME and Rapid News Publications, the owner of the TCT Group, are now welcoming speaker submissions for the 2025 RAPID + TCT Conference, which takes place during North America’s largest additive manufacturing and industrial 3D printing event on April 8-10 in Detroit.

For 35 years, SME and RAPID have defined the crucial role of additive manufacturing and empowered the establishment of an industry that continues to conceive, test, improve, and manufacture new products at a faster, more cost-efficient pace. Thousands of engineers from across the additive community gather annually at RAPID + TCT to get access to the latest technical knowledge and innovations, discuss real-world challenges and practical solutions, and to discover new technologies and techniques.

RAPID + TCT returns to Detroit next year, alongside two significant co-located events ― the World Congress Experience (WCX) and AeroDef Manufacturing. WCX is produced by SAE International and focuses on advanced mobility, while AeroDef Manufacturing, presented by SME, concentrates on developments within the aerospace and defense industry.

By joining these events, RAPID + TCT will reach new manufacturing professionals with the transformational possibilities of AM and create opportunities for increased networking and information exchange. In past years, conference speakers have represented a wide range of respected institutions, like DENSO International America Inc., Boeing Global Services, Fuji Corp., NASCAR and the Mayo Clinic.

“The 2025 event will present a great opportunity to share ideas and advances with an audience that goes far beyond the AM community, so we’re excited to announce our call for speakers,” said Angie Szerlong, group director – AM Series at SME. “Whether you’re presenting or just planning to attend, this will be an event you won’t want to miss.”

The conference will offer specialised tracks focusing on industries such as automotive, aerospace, defense, medical applications, energy and more.

“RAPID + TCT is where the cutting edge of AM development is shared with the industry,” said Szerlong. “The innovations being presented at RAPID + TCT are truly the future of AM.”

Conference abstract submissions are reviewed and vetted by RAPID + TCT Event Advisors, a panel of top technical experts representing the manufacturing industry, academic institutions and government agencies.

A limited number of speaking opportunities are available for the conference. To submit an abstract for consideration, click here. Submissions are due by Oct. 18, 2024.