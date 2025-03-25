RAPID + TCT 2025: A guide to North America's definitive additive manufacturing event

The RAPID + TCT North American tour continues. This year, the event heads back to Detroit, a historic powerhouse of US production, and brings with it the largest RAPID + TCT conference to date, increased networking opportunities across aerospace, defense and mobility, and of course, the latest in additive manufacturing and industrial 3D printing technologies. Here, we bring you a first look at what you can expect to see across the show floor, eight conference tracks, and more in Motor City.

RAPID + TCT 2025 at a glance:

April 8-10, 2025 at Huntington Place Detroit, MI

Over 300 leading speakers

Over 150 hours of educational content

Keynote series: Daily Executive Perspectives

Over 400 exhibiting companies

Co-location with three U.S. manufacturing events

The Conference

With eight tracks and more than 140 technical presentations, the RAPID + TCT Conference will present its largest conference ever. Handpicked in collaboration with our RAPID + TCT Event Advisors, it will feature thought-provoking presentations from industry leaders like Ford, Siemens Energy, Stratasys, BlueForge Alliance, the U.S. Navy, Ricoh USA 3D for Healthcare, DMG Mori and many more. Here, TCT’s Head of Content Laura Griffiths, Group Content Manager Sam Davies, and Conference Manager Lu Tikrity share their picks from the line-up, and quiz some select speakers.

Lu's conference picks

Medtronic Panel: Vision to Validation, AM Business Cases in Med Device & Life Sciences

Scott Tuominen, Senior Principal Design Technician, Medtronic | Steve Lewis, Global Senior Product Manager, Thermo Fisher | Dani Mason VP Sales & Marketing, B9Creations

April 10 | 10:00 - 11:00 | Room 414 AB

Automotive Launch and PPAP Considerations for Additive Manufacturing

Brennon White, Technical Specialist – Additive Mfg Product Applications, and Anthony Zimmerman, GMNA - US Supplier Quality Engineer, General Motors

April 9 | 10:00 - 10:30 | Room 430 A

Data-Centric Machine Learning for Surface Roughness in Laser Powder Bed Fusion

Mihaela Vlasea PhD, Associate Professor, Multi-scale Additive Manufacturing Laboratory, and Jigar Patel, PhD Candidate, University of Waterloo

April 10 | 10:00 - 10:30 | Room 430A

Speaker Q&A | How COBRA Changed the Game by Creating the LIMIT3D Irons

RYAN ROACH | Director of Innovation at Cobra Golf

April 10 | 11:00 - 11:30 | Room 413A

TCT: Tell us what you’re presenting at RAPID + TCT this year?

RR: Our team at Cobra is pioneering the use of additive manufacturing in the golf equipment industry – not just for prototyping but to make game changing commercial products. I’ll be talking this year about how Cobra is leveraging additive manufacturing and computational design to disrupt the golf equipment industry, highlighting the launch of our first ever 3D printed iron set in June of 2024. I’ll explain how the reaction to that limited edition launch emboldened our company to turn that moment into a bigger disruption by scaling production for the launch of an inline model, which Cobra launched into the market earlier this year, only 9 months after the initial launch. I’ll speak about how Cobra was able to make this possible and the challenges that come along with scaling production. And I’ll provide details about how Cobra Golf is taking advantage of unique opportunities in the golf equipment space that are made possible by additive manufacturing.

TCT: Who should attend this talk?

RR: You should attend my presentation if you are interested in learning why additive manufacturing is such a good fit for golf, and to hear the details of how a premium, consumer-facing, performance-based additive application was created and brought to the market successfully.

TCT: What’s one thing about additive manufacturing you wish more people knew about?

RR: I wish that the understanding and trust of additive manufacturing would get to a point where non-technical people aren’t scared of it, and technical people don’t dismiss AM as inferior to more established processes without giving it a fair shake.

TCT: What’s the biggest challenge facing the AM industry in 2025?

RR: The biggest challenge facing the additive industry in 2025 (and beyond) is going mainstream. Awareness and education about AM technology outside of the additive community needs to increase for it to be taken seriously in consumer products. Additionally, the current cost/pricing landscape in AM makes it difficult for the adoption of meaningful commercial business cases. Finally, the barrier to entry that prevents a user’s exploration of AM from turning into a viable AM driven business case needs to be broken down by OEMs meeting potential end use companies closer to where they are, by showing them and then supporting them through the process.

Laura’s Conference Picks

Demonstrating Damage Resistance and Low Vibration of Laser Powder Bed Fused Blades

Onome Scott-Emuakpor, CEO and founder, Hyphen Innovations LLC

April 8 | 10:30 - 11:00 | Room 410 B

The Use of 3D-printed Anatomical Models in Breast Cancer Surgery and Surgeon Collaboration

Maggie Lashutka, Biomedical Engineer, AM, Ricoh USA 3D for Healthcare

April 8 | 15:00 - 15:30 | Room 413 A

Design and Validation of Test Structures for Space Additive Manufacturing

Chelsea O’Donnell, Research Assistant, Purdue University

April 9 | 11:00 - 11:30 | Room 410 A

Speaker Q&A | Boeing Baseline Delta Qualification Program

MOHAMMAD REZA NEMATOLLAHI PHD | Materials and Processes Engineer, The Boeing Company

April 8 | 14:00 - 14:30 | 410 A

TCT: What will you be presenting at RAPID + TCT this year?

MN: I will be discussing the lessons learned from the qualification processes of laser powder bed fusion (L-PBF) machines developed within the America Makes Delta Qual program. Specifically, I will cover what is required for delta qualification when transitioning to a new machine type. The presentation will include a qualification framework, various comparison data charts for coupons produced using the EOS M290 and Renishaw 500Q printers, as well as insights into the challenges faced during the qualification process.

TCT: Who should attend this talk?

MN: This talk will be particularly beneficial for individuals interested in applying stringent aerospace specifications and requirements, especially the SAE AMS framework, for the qualification of L-PBF processes to achieve a fixed and stable process. Additionally, it will be valuable for anyone looking to standardize delta qualification approaches when changes in additive manufacturing processes occur.

TCT: What’s one thing about additive manufacturing you wish more people knew?

MN: Many early adopters of additive manufacturing do not require a “perfect” AM solution. What is essential is establishing a fixed and stable process that can produce consistent and predictable material properties that meet the specific requirements of the part or application.

TCT: What’s the biggest challenge facing the AM industry in 2025?

MN: The challenges facing the additive manufacturing industry can vary depending on the application and sector. However, I would categorize these challenges into three main areas: An overabundance of proprietary systems operating in the background, which limits direct access for auditing, recording, and conducting statistical process control. Insufficient process documentation, which hinders the establishment of comprehensive process control documents. A lack of material property datasets (e.g., allowables) for various processes and materials, coupled with the high costs associated with generating such datasets.

Sam's conference picks

Upcycling-enabled Metal Additive Manufacturing for Automotive Applications

Nanzhu Zhao | Manager, Nissan

April 8 | 10:30 - 11:00 | Room 430 A

Rapid Fabrication of Mesoscale Structures Using Nozzle-assisted Continuous Printing (NCP)

Ketki Lichade | Assistant Professor, University at Buffalo & Mohammed Gayasuddin Shaik, Student/Researcher, University at Buffalo

April 8 | 11.30-12:00 | Room 413 A

Biomimetic Innovation: Nature-inspired Solutions for Next-generation Product Design

Matthew Shomper | Principal Engineer, Not a Robot Engineering

April 9 | 14:30-15:00 | Room 414 AB

Speaker Q&A | From Waste Stream to 3D Printing: Innovative Approaches to Sustainable Material Development

RAMONA FAYAZFAR | Professor, Ontario Tech University

April 10 | 11:30 – 12:00 | Room 412 AB

TCT: Who should attend this talk?

RF: Anyone passionate about leveraging materials science and 3D printing to develop eco-friendly solutions will benefit from this session. If you are working toward a greener future—whether in additive manufacturing, materials development, recycling, or policymaking—this presentation will provide valuable insights into how cutting-edge research is transforming plastic and biomass waste into high-performance, sustainable materials. Attendees will gain a deeper understanding of how reprocessing and reinforcement strategies can drive circular economy principles while reducing environmental impact.

TCT: What’s one thing about additive you wish more people knew about?

RF: One thing I wish more people knew about additive manufacturing is that sustainability must be at its core. You can’t just manufacture without considering the environmental impact—every material choice and production method affects our planet, ecosystems, and even human health. As the director of E-CAM, my research is dedicated to driving transformative innovations in sustainable materials and advanced manufacturing to foster a greener, healthier future. My vision is to create a world where eco-friendly materials and cutting edge manufacturing work in synergy, addressing critical challenges across industries—from reducing waste in construction to enabling life-saving medical advancements. Additive manufacturing has the power to revolutionize industries, but only if we integrate sustainable practices at every stage.

TCT: What’s the biggest challenge facing the AM industry in 2025?

RF: The biggest challenge facing the additive manufacturing industry in 2025 is the urgent need for sustainable, high-performance materials that balance environmental responsibility with industrial scalability. While AM offers incredible design freedom and efficiency, the industry must shift away from resource-intensive materials and embrace circular solutions—recycled, bio-based, and carbon-negative alternatives. Overcoming material limitations, ensuring regulatory compliance, and integrating sustainable practices across the supply chain will be key to driving AM’s long-term impact in a greener, more resilient future.

Event features

Executive Perspectives

RAPID + TCT’s keynote series returns for 2025 with new speakers and new perspectives. Each day the Main Stage will host morning and afternoon conversations with C-level figures from additive OEMs and end-users that will go deep into the challenges facing the industry today and the experiences of real AM adopters.

Tuesday AM

Panel moderated by Todd Grimm, T.A. Grimm & Associates

Yoav Zeif | CEO at Stratasys

Brigitte de Vet-Veithen | CEO at Materialise

Nick Graham | Chief Revenue Officer at Formlabs

Glynn Fletcher | President at EOS

Tuesday PM

Panel moderated by Joris Peels, 3Dprint.com

Jonathan Dankenbring | Manager, Prototype Manufacturing at Rivian

Kory Drake | Design Engineer at Arrow McLaren IndyCar

Tamas Havar | Principal Engineer at Gulfstream

Jonathan Morris | Professor of Radiology, Adjunct Professor Neurosurgery, Otolaryngology & Anatomy Consultant at Mayo Clinic

Wednesday AM

Panel moderated by Laura Griffiths, TCT Magazine

Jeffrey Graves | President and CEO at 3D Systems

Patrick Treacy | Founder and CEO at Onkos Surgical

Nick Estock | Deputy Chief Executive Officer at AddUp

John Davidson | President at ACUITY

Wednesday PM

Panel moderated by Steve Plumb, SME

Terry Wohlers | Distinguished Fellow of Advanced Manufacturing at Wohlers Associates

Shannon VanDeren | President & Chief Executive Officer at AMUG

\John Wilczynski | Executive Director at America Makes

Mark Burnham | Director of Policy at AM Coalition

Thursday AM

Panel moderated by Todd Grimm, T.A. Grimm & Associates

Rajeev Kulkarni | Chief Strategy Officer at Axtra3D

Jeff DeGrange | Chief Commerical Officer at Impossible Objects

Alex Moñino | Senior Vice President & General Manager at HP

Nils Niemeyer | General Manager at DMG Mori

Co-located events

This year, Huntington Place will be home to not just RAPID + TCT but also three significant co-located events ― the World Congress Experience (WCX), AeroDef Manufacturing, and America Makes’ Spring Technical Review and Exchange (TRX).

WCX is produced by SAE International and is North America’s largest technical mobility event. AeroDef Manufacturing, presented by SME, concentrates on developments within the aerospace and defense industry. With the addition of TRX, organisers SME and America Makes said they are strengthening their existing partnership by bringing these events together to ‘to drive the exploration and advancement of next-generation AM’.

By joining these events, RAPID + TCT aims to reach new manufacturing professionals with the transformational possibilities of AM and create opportunities for increased networking and information exchange.

Exhibitor spotlight

GRAVITY FREE MANUFACTURING MACHINE LAUNCH

Rapid Liquid Print (RLP) will be unveiling its new Levity Machine at RAPID + TCT 2025, allowing customers to bring RLP’s patented Gravity Free Manufacturing into their facilities. The company says Gravity Free Manufacturing technology is safer, faster, and ‘more applicable than other 3D printing and injection molding technologies.’ The unique process requires no support structures and uses high-grade silicone. To date, RLP’s service bureau has worked with clients across a wide range of industries to produce large scale gaskets, prosthetics, inflatables, and more. The Levity Machine will start shipping in 2026 and RAPID + TCT attendees can join the exclusive waitlist on RLP’s booth. RAPID LIQUID PRINT | #2541

MID-SIZED CERAMICS WITH LITHOZ’S BIGGEST MACHINE YET

Lithoz will be showcasing the future of mid-sized ceramic printing at RAPID+TCT. Visitors will be able to see parts printed on the CeraFab S320, the latest Lithoz 3D printer designed for the maximum capacity serial production of mid-sized technical ceramics. With a 5x larger build platform than its flagship S65 system, it enables high-precision manufacturing at scale. Lithoz will be presenting ‘breakthrough’ applications, including 20 ALD ring segments on one build platform by Alumina Systems, ceramic filter membranes for lithium extraction by Evove and next-generation med-tech components. LITHOZ | #3415

DISCOVER LARGE SCALE LASER METAL POWDER DED

NIDEC Machine Tool America is inviting visitors to explore its LAMDA laser DED technology. The company believes it offers several unique capabilities, including titanium and aluminum printing in open air, AIpowered melt pool monitoring, and multi-material gradient deposition. Visitors will be able to see firsthand its compact nozzle design and learn how NIDEC handles diverse materials like aluminum, Inconel, and more. Built on its extensive machine tool expertise, NIDEC specializes in delivering large-scale solutions and has delivered systems up to 5,000 x 2,500 x 1,600 mm. NIDEC Machine Tool America | #3451

LITHOGRAPHY-BASED METAL MANUFACTURING

Incus specializes in Lithographybased Metal Manufacturing (LMM), an advanced technology for producing high-quality metal parts with intricate details and excellent surface finishes. The process combines the flexibility of 3D printing with industrial standards, using photopolymerization to shape green parts that are sintered into dense metal components. The company will be presenting its Hammer Evo35, optimized for development and small-batch production, and the Hammer Pro40, designed for scalable industrial manufacturing, with applications across various industries. INCUS | #3413

NORTH AMERICAN DEBUT OF SOLUKON’S LARGEST DEPOWDERING SYSTEM YET

Solukon will presents its latest advancement in automated depowdering, the SFM-AT1500-S, designed for extra-large and heavy parts like rocket engines up to 1500 mm tall and 2100 kg. The North American premier of the SFM-AT1500-S will be presented with a machine demonstrator in real size. Additionally, the SFM-AT350-E depowdering system with ultrasonic excitation will be displayed. Ultrasonic excitation works in an ultra-high frequency range and is electronically controlled for highly efficient part cleaning. It is generally used for more delicate parts with fine structures or internal channels. SOLUKON | #2127

FOSTERING DIGITAL-FIRST MINDSETS

Project DIAMOnD (Distributed, Independent, Agile Manufacturing on Demand) is an initiative by Automation Alley, funded by Oakland County, MI aiming to revolutionize manufacturing through the creation of the largest 3D printing network in the United States. This project provides small and medium-sized manufacturers and tech companies with state-of-the-art 3D printers, comprehensive training, and access to a secure network. Participants benefit from enhanced production capabilities, allowing them to collaborate on larger orders and diversify supply chains. Visitors can learn how the initiative is fostering the adoption of a digital-first mindset across Michigan’s manufacturing landscape. AUTOMATION ALLEY | #3436

MEET ULTIMAKER’S FASTEST MACHINE TO DATE

UltiMaker will showcase its advanced 3D printing ecosystem, including the recently launched UltiMaker S8 and the new Cura Cloud on Digital Factory. Visitors will experience the power of the Factor 4 for light industrial applications and the UltiMaker S8, designed as one of the fastest and most versatile professional solutions on the market. Also demoed will be Digital Factory, updated with new features that enable a secure and easy solution for customers to slice prints, manage print jobs, and send files to the printer, all in one platform, streamlining the 3D printing process and ensuring a smoother workflow. ULTIMAKER | #1244

AM-ENABLED FUTURE-READY SUPPLY CHAINS

Mosaic is on a mission to reshape supply chains with scalable additive manufacturing. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Toronto, its factory-connected products reduce total cost per part by combining reliable automation with intelligent software for enhanced, lightsout manufacturing. As a strategic partner, Mosaic says it accelerates the deployment of digital on-demand inventory systems, simplifying operations, minimizing labor, and improving responsiveness to market demands. It believes its patented 3D printing technology provides a significant edge over traditional methods for a more streamlined and sustainable future. MOSAIC MANUFACTURING | #2937

LC TITAN GETS ITS US DEBUT

Following its UK debut at last year’s TCT 3Sixty, UK-based manufacturer Photocentric is showing its large-format Liquid Crystal Titan in the US for the first time. Believed to be the world’s largest LCD 3D printer, the Titan uses a 32-inch 8K high-resolution LCD screen and offers a build volume of 695 x 385 x 1200mm. The LC Titan’s features include a pixel pitch of 91 microns and print speeds up to 86 mm per hour. PHOTOCENTRIC | #1127

LIVE 360⁰ 3D SCANNING

KEYENCE will be providing live demos of its 3D scanner and measurement solutions, which allow users to quickly and easily develop highresolution 3D scans of objects for use in rapid prototyping and reverse engineering applications. Its products can generate full 360⁰ scans of a part, convert directly to CAD, and perform accurate measurements with no programming required. KEYENCE | #1416

GO GREEN LASER

Addireen specializes in green laser metal 3D printing, offering both printers and printing services. Compared to infrared lasers, the company says its green lasers provide 10 times higher absorption when printing copper, delivering greater performance for highly reflective and refractory metals. Addireen’s product lineup includes the M100G, M160G, M350G, and M660G, with optional laser powers of 500W, 700W, and 1000W, and a maximum print height of 1.2m. The company says its green lasers ensure finer details, reduced spatter, and enhanced efficiency. ADDIREEN | #3601

NEW HIGH-PERFORMANCE AND HIGH TEMP MATERIALS

The Cubic Ink team of ALTANA New Technologies GmbH, part of the German chemical company ALTANA AG, says it is looking forward to exchanging ideas with customers and visitors at this year’s event. The team will present materials from its High-Performance series such as the HighPerformance 4-4800 VP with excellent impact strength, a material from the High Temperature family such as the High Temperature 200 VP with an HDT A value > 300°C as well as products for the injection molding sector with the water-soluble mould material. CUBIC INK | #1946

EXPERIENCE END-TO-END INDUSTRIALIZATION OF METAL AM

The Nikon Advanced Manufacturing booth at RAPID + TCT will be a collaboration with Nikon SLM Solutions and Nikon Metrology Inc., highlighting the industrialization and scaling of metal additive manufacturing (AM). Visitors will experience Nikon SLM Solutions’ industry-leading L-PBF systems, including the NXG XII 600, SLM 280, and SLM 500, which are driving next-generation production in aviation, space, defense, and marine applications. The booth will also demonstrate DED solutions for automotive manufacturing mold repair using the Lasermeister LM300A and SB100, alongside advanced X-ray systems and inspection services for quality-critical industries, such as aerospace, automotive and medical devices. This exhibit reinforces Nikon’s commitment to end-to-end AM solutions, accelerating adoption and industrial-scale production. NIKON ADVANCED MANUFACTURING | #3008

ENSURING AM SAFETY

Since 1983, Tiger-Vac has been ensuring the safety of workers around the world with the design and manufacture of third-party legally certified explosion proof industrial vacuum systems. It offers a selection of portable vacuum and dust collection systems for a wide range of AM applications, including build chamber/print bed powder recovery, integrated collection for airborne dust during depowdering process, combustible dust recovery, reactive metal powder recovery, and reclamation and reuse of powders. Its technical staff will be on hand to help visitors find the right solution for their AM application. TIGER VAC | #2647

A ONE-STOP SHOP FOR 3D PRINTING

MatterHackers offers the lowest prices available on thousands of 3D printers from major brands, 2000+ kinds of materials, and personalized virtual and in-person training and tech support solutions. Described as a one-stop shop for digital manufacturing equipment and materials, professional development, and reliable tech support, MatterHackers will be hosting a giveaway on its booth. Visit to find out more. MATTERHACKERS | #1944

BLT TO SHOWCASE OPPOAPPROVED TECH

Fresh off the back of its largest exhibit at TCT Asia, Bright Laser Technologies (BLT) will be bringing its metal additive manufacturing capabilities to Detroit. The China-based AM company recently shared how its laser powder bed fusion technology was used inside the OPPO Find N5 to create the flexion hinge and halve the component’s thickness from 0.3mm to 0.15mm. BRIGHT LASER TECHNOLOGIES | #3331

EOS’S NEXT GEN POLYMER PRINTING

As you might have seen in our recent cover story, EOS will be highlighting the new EOS P3 NEXT polymer additive manufacturing (AM) system, alongside its extensive portfolio of metal AM systems and materials, the latest AMCM M8K build and technology advancements, and new process innovation solutions. EOS engineering experts will also be at the EOS booth throughout the show to discuss the best solutions and strategies for scaling your AM production. EOS | #2513

LINDE’S ATOMIZATION TEST BENCH

Linde has developed an advanced atomization test bench to study gas structures and their impact on powder morphology. These insights can help accelerate and optimize the development of AM powders. Specially adapted windows, lighting, high-speed cameras and schlieren imaging allow for surveillance and data capture of each change of gas parameters. The parameters to be assessed include all nozzle types, gas type, gas flow, pressure and temperature, with the atomizer able to rapidly switch over to analyze hundreds of combinations. LINDE | #3427

AI-POWERED ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING

Aibuild is making LFAM even more accessible by delivering enhanced performance and new capabilities across AM technologies. Promising ‘more confidence, more automation, fewer failures’, the UK-founded company is debuting its latest analysis tools and introducing more AI assistance at RAPID + TCT. Visitors will be able to see live demos and experience big announcements for both metals and polymers. The company recently opened its new US headquarters in San Francisco, an ‘important milestone’ that will serve as an R&D and collaboration hub for customers in North America. AIBUILD | #3137

SEE MATERIALISE’S LATEST SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS

Materialise plans on showcasing its latest innovations in AM software, including Magics’ newest features, CO-AM Software Platform, and e-Stage for Metal+, and how it can make a difference in production by streamlining workflows, improving efficiency, and driving production scalability. Materialise experts will be available to discuss how automation and seamless integration elevate your manufacturing processes, and how its 3D printing technologies can “turn complexity into simplicity.” MATERIALISE | #2825

