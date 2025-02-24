RAPID + TCT 2025 to deliver largest conference to date

× Expand RAPID + TCT

RAPID + TCT 2025, North America’s largest and most influential event for additive manufacturing (AM) and industrial 3D printing, will return to Detroit’s Huntington Place from April 8-10, bringing together some of the most influential leaders in AM to share their expert knowledge on the latest in design-to-manufacturing innovation.

With eight tracks and more than 140 technical presentations, the RAPID + TCT Conference will be colocated with SME’s AeroDef Manufacturing — the premier aerospace and defense manufacturing event — to present its largest conference ever.

RAPID + TCT’s conference gathers industrial users to gain insight from expert analysts, researchers and executives to acquire a deeper understanding of the role of AM in the design-to-manufacturing process chain. The 2025 conference tracks allow attendees to focus on the AM areas that matter most to them, including Aerospace, Defense, Ecosystem, Healthcare, Manufacturing Excellence, Materials Development, Mobility and Process Development.

“For 35 years, RAPID + TCT has driven the AM industry forward. Each year, we collaborate with our RAPID + TCT Event Advisors to hand pick presentations by industry leaders that go beyond the hype,” said Steve Prahalis, chief operating officer at SME and coproducer of RAPID + TCT along with Rapid News Publications Ltd. “We’re committed to delivering real-time research, productive conversations and real-world solutions so attendees can discover what’s possible for their operations and advancement of their manufacturing processes.”

The conference sessions will feature thought-provoking presentations from industry leaders like Ford, Siemens Energy, Stratasys, BlueForge Alliance, the U.S. Navy, Ricoh USA 3D for Healthcare, DMG Mori and many more, that will explore critical areas of AM advancements. Each session is categorized by an AM adoption stage so participants can ensure their learning objectives and business needs are met.

A selection of featured sessions include:

Using Artificial Intelligence to Shorten Product Development Lifecycle by Aniket Vashisht, Senior Solution Architect at Amazon Web Services. Attendees will learn how AI and machine learning allow designers to start with high-level specifications, automatically generate numerous design options and quickly evaluate which options are the most optimal.

by Aniket Vashisht, Senior Solution Architect at Amazon Web Services. Attendees will learn how AI and machine learning allow designers to start with high-level specifications, automatically generate numerous design options and quickly evaluate which options are the most optimal. Update on Assessment of AM for Weapons and Armaments by Delfin Quijano, Engineer, and Jason Mercurio, Mechanical Engineer, U.S. Army DEVCOM Armaments Center. This session will provide an update on the progress of the Army’s program to assess the utility of commercial AM materials and equipment for weapons and armaments systems.

by Delfin Quijano, Engineer, and Jason Mercurio, Mechanical Engineer, U.S. Army DEVCOM Armaments Center. This session will provide an update on the progress of the Army’s program to assess the utility of commercial AM materials and equipment for weapons and armaments systems. GM Standards: From Additive Material Development to Production Use by Rachel Nederhoed Del Aguila, Additive Manufacturing Materials Engineer, and Tom Curtis, Senior Application Engineer at General Motors. Discover GM’s material characterization process and its significance in the development of automotive components, the difference between material and part level standards, and how to collaborate on material and part development for automotive applications.

by Rachel Nederhoed Del Aguila, Additive Manufacturing Materials Engineer, and Tom Curtis, Senior Application Engineer at General Motors. Discover GM’s material characterization process and its significance in the development of automotive components, the difference between material and part level standards, and how to collaborate on material and part development for automotive applications. One Printer's Trash, Another's Treasure? Converting Filament Waste into Printable Resin by Dora Strelkova, Lab Manager, Advanced Production and Design Lab, University of Windsor. This session will highlight sustainable practices by demonstrating how AM waste, including scrap filament, can be repurposed into usable resin, driving environmental responsibility in 3D-printing workflows.

In addition to an expanded conference, attendees will also have access to the exhibit floors of SME’s AeroDef Manufacturing and North America’s largest technical mobility event, SAE’s WCX, alongside America Makes’ Technical Review & Exchange (TRX), the nation's leading public-private partnership for AM technology and education. More than 15,000 attendees and conference delegates from the automotive, mobility, aerospace and defense industries will connect and explore a diverse range of advanced manufacturing technologies and critical solutions on display from more than 600 companies.

Visit rapid3devent.com to learn more about the advancements taking place at RAPID + TCT 2025 and register for the event. Sign up by Feb. 24 to for your 40% off early bird conference savings.