RAPID + TCT strengthens North America's largest AM and industrial 3D printing event with America Makes TRX collaboration

North America’s largest additive manufacturing and industrial 3D printing event RAPID + TCT will co-locate with America Makes’ Spring Technical Review and Exchange (TRX) for 2025.

In a joint statement, organisers SME and America Makes said they are strengthening their partnership by bringing together two leading events for AM information exchange in the US ‘to drive the exploration and advancement of next-generation AM.’

“America Makes is excited and proud that our partnership with SME allows us the opportunity to host our TRX event alongside RAPID + TCT 2025,” said John Wilczynski, Executive Director of America Makes. “AM is not only vital for revolutionising traditional manufacturing but also essential for strengthening U.S. global manufacturing competitiveness and safeguarding national security. Together, we must drive its adoption to secure a stronger future.”

“I’m delighted America Makes’ TRX will be hosted alongside our premier event. Not only will TRX bring key stakeholders to the event, but this strategic partnership will also showcase the ability of both organisations to collaborate and convene the AM ecosystem under one roof,” said Steve Prahalis, SME Chief Operating Officer. “We want our broad-base customers to benefit as much as possible from the wealth of knowledge and intellectual property of our strategic partners.”

RAPID + TCT 2025 will be held April 8-10 in Detroit, MI. America Makes, founded in 2012 as the Department of Defense’s (DoD) national manufacturing innovation institute for AM, has been an active participant in the event since 2013. Organisers believe this co-location in Detroit will capitalise on different audience sectors including Michigan’s defence industry responsible for 30 billion USD in economic activity for the state, and more than 166,000 jobs. It also builds on existing industry partnerships focused on advanced mobility, aerospace and defence, with SAE International’s World Congress Experience (WCX) and SME’s AeroDef Manufacturing events also co-locating alongside RAPID + TCT 2025.