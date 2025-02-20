Replique achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification for data protection

× Expand Replique

Replique has received ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification for data protection within its Information Security Management System (ISMS).

This internationally recognised standard confirms that Replique maintains the highest standards in data protection within its ISMS and continuously monitors its processes for potential security risks.

Given Replique's daily handling of sensitive company data, robust data security is essential. Since its founding, the protection of sensitive technical customer data through end-to-end encryption along the entire production chain has been a key feature of the decentral procurement platform.

"Security has always been at the core of our business. Beyond implementing technical safeguards, we prioritize data confidentiality, integrity, and availability. The ISO 27001 certification validates our commitment to maintaining these values at the highest level," says Nick Dinges, CTO of Replique.

The recent ISO 27001 certification, audited by TÜV Süd, marks another significant milestone for Replique, with the company suggesting it positions it well for the upcoming NIS2 directive requirements.

Last year, Replique obtained ISO 9001 certification for its quality management system.