restor3d launches limited release of Aeros Modular Stem Total Ankle System

Drs. Kent Ellington, Sam Ford, and Scott Shawen, of OrthoCarolina Foot & Ankle Institute in Charlotte, NC, were the first surgeons to utilise the new Aeros Modular Stem Total Ankle System from restor3d.

restor3d has announced the limited market release of the Aeros Modular Stem Total Ankle System, with five cases performed on launch day, May 5, 2025.

The first cases were performed at OrthoCarolina by renowned foot and ankle specialists Dr. Kent Ellington and Aeros design team member, Dr. Samuel Ford.

According to restor3d, the Aeros Modular Stem, part of the Kinos Total Ankle family, represents the first and only anteriorly inserted modular stem tibial implant available for Total Ankle Replacement (TAR). Cleared by the FDA for both primary and revision indications, the system enters a limited market release throughout 2025, with full commercial launch anticipated in 2026.

“We are exhilarated to see this system come to life in the OR with such a strong start,” said Dr. Ford. “The streamlined instrumentation and thoughtful design of the Aeros Modular Stem made for an efficient intraoperative experience, and it opens new doors for both primary and complex revision ankle arthroplasty cases.”

Designed for efficiency, versatility, and ease of use, the Aeros Modular Stem is said to require just three trays of procedure-specific instruments, compared to up to seven trays for competitive systems. The implant is inserted through a standard anterior TAR incision, avoiding violation of the heel, calcaneus, or subtalar joint—a key differentiator from other intramedullary systems. The refined instrumentation provides a hands-free working area for streamlined tibial canal preparation, with coupled and standalone Patient Specific Resection Cut Guides providing 'greater intraoperative flexibility,' particularly in complex deformity cases.

The system is fully compatible with all existing Kinos Flat Cut Talus and bearing components, including its interchangeable Anatomic and Range articulations. In simulator testing, restor3d claims that both articulating bearings demonstrated substantially improved polyethylene wear performance than competitor products. Additionally, early retrospective studies are underway to validate an anticipated 30% reduction in operative time versus traditional stemmed systems.

“The Kinos Modular Stem system combines modularity, versatility, and simplicity in a way the TAR market has long needed,” added Dr. Ford. “This is a platform I’m confident will appeal to both experienced and new users alike.”

Earlier this year, restor3d raised $38 million as it prepares to commercialise four new fully 3D printed product lines.