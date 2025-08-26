restor3d raises $104m in funding as Partners Group takes significant minority share

× Expand restor3d restor3d ankle product - 1

restor3d has raised a total of 104 million USD in funding from new and existing shareholders.

Private investment firm Partners Group has acquired a significant minority stake in the company for 65 million USD, while existing shareholders have grown their respective shares for around 39 million USD.

restor3d is a medical device manufacturer that harnesses AI-driven software and its in-house additive manufacturing capability to deliver implants tailored to both surgeon preference and patient anatomy. Last year, the company partnered with more than 520 surgeons across 740 hospitals in the United States, and has received FDA clearance for a range of shoulder, hip, knee, foot, and ankle devices.

With this latest round of investment, restor3d will look to accelerate product innovation and commercial growth, while also broadening access to personalised orthopaedic care. A representative from Partners Group will also join the restor3d broad of directors.

“This investment marks an exciting milestone for restor3d as we expand access to personalized orthopedic solutions,” said Kurt Jacobus, CEO of restor3d. “With Partners Group’s support, we will continue to deliver innovations that empower surgeons and improve outcomes for patients across the full spectrum of joint replacement.”

Ashley Torres, Member of Management, Private Equity, Partners Group, added: “restor3d is solving a key issue in the orthopaedic market, namely that procedures have often relied on off-the-shelf products that cannot accommodate different patient anatomies. restor3d addresses this challenge by delivering rapid, precise patient-specific implants that lead to better surgical fit and function, ultimately improving patient outcomes.”

Todd Miller, Partner, Head Private Equity Health & Life, Partners Group, offered: “We think restor3d’s offering is set to benefit from several thematic trends, including aging demographics and rising engagement in sports and recreational activities in the US. We look forward to working with the Company’s highly experienced management team.”

Earlier this year, restor3d launched a limited release of its Aeros Modular Stem Total Ankle System.