restor3d raises $38 million as it prepares to commercialise four fully 3D printed product lines

restor3d has raised 38 million USD to support the launch of four fully 3D printed product lines in 2025 and 2026.

The orthopaedic implant manufacturer received backing from existing and new private investors.

restor3d says it is 'rapidly approaching positive operating cash flow' but has procured the 38 million USD in fresh capital to advance the commercialisation of the new product lines.

The first of those product lines is the Veritas Reverse Total Shoulder System, a single tray instrument system that makes patient-specific implants accessible to a wider shoulder patient population. This baseplate, which is awaiting FDA 510(k) approval, has been designed to allow surgeons to optimise both the joint centre of rotation and fixation, with both glenoid and humeral implants featuring TIDAL Technology for enhanced bone integration.

restor3d is also working to commercialise its iTotal Identity 3DP Porous Cementless Total Knee system, which has been designed for optimal coverage and precise alignment while eliminating intraoperative guesswork. This product received FDA 510(k) clearance earlier this month.

Its Kinos Modular Stem Total Ankle System, meanwhile, has been optimised for delivery through an anterior approach, providing enhanced surgical flexibility and personalised fit. FDA 510(k) clearance was received late last year.

Finally, the Velora 3DP Porous Acetabular System is a next-generation porous hip cup designed to promote osseointegration by incorporating TIDAL Technology and long-term stability in hip arthroplasty procedures. FDA 510(k) approval is pending.

“From the beginning, our mission at restor3d has been to transform orthopedic care through personalised, data-driven solutions,” said Kurt Jacobus, CEO and Co-Founder of restor3d. “By leveraging advanced 3D printing and AI-driven design, we are restoring mobility and improving lives—whether its helping patients return to work, get back on the golf course, or simply walk without pain. This approach has allowed us to expand market share efficiently, rapidly enter new segments, and drive strong year-over-year growth. This funding allows us to further scale our technology, expand access to truly personalised care, and continue setting new standards in orthopedic treatment. We are redefining what’s possible in orthopedics to better serve our surgeons and patients.”