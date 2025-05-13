Reusch teams up with Carbon to launch goalkeeper glove with 3D printed 'punching zone'

Sports equipment company Reusch has introduced the Attrakt Fusion Carbon 3D goalkeeper glove featuring a 3D printed punch zone.

Reusch has been working closely with Carbon to develop the goalkeeper glove, which was launched globally last month.

Carbon has leveraged the lattice structure capabilities of its Digital Light Synthesis 3D printing technology to deliver a 'punching zone' that is highly elastic, tear-resistant and energy absorbing. Reusch describes the 3D printed punching zone as the 'heart of the glove', with the company complementing this innovation with its Fusion Grip Latex technology for all-weather grip; the Evolution Negative Cut for a second-skin fit and ball control; and the AdaptiveFlex Closure System to ensure wrist stability and freedom of movement.

"The clear advantage over conventional rubber or latex applications lies in the three-dimensional grid structure, which offers unparalleled rebound and energy return while being very light and extremely flexible," said Christian Hilber, Product Manager at Reusch Goalkeeping. "Engineered for peak performance, we combined the 3D printed backhand application with exclusive Reusch technologies like the AdaptiveFlex Closure and Fusion Grip Latex. All this is wrapped in a futuristic design, delivering both cutting-edge functionality and standout style."

Having deployed its Carbon Design Engine to provide multiple lattice (structural grid) combinations to fine-tune the performance of the glove, Carbon also supported Reusch with the transition from injection mould production to 3D printing. Though challenging, the partners believe the transition has opened up new possibilities for the performance of goalkeeper gloves.

"The backhand panel has traditionally been made with drop plastic latex for decades," added Jiaqi Ren, Application Development Engineer at Carbon. "3D printed lattice gave the glove a completely new design language — without sacrificing performance. It offers improved energy damping to help protect the back of the hand, and I believe we’ve only scratched the surface of what this technology can bring to goalkeeper gloves."

Carbon has previously leveraged its DLS and Design Engine technology for several other pieces of sports equipment and accessories, including Riddell's Precision Diamond Helmet and Hayabusa's T3D boxing gloves.