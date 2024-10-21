RICOH 3D for Healthcare to distribute Insight Surgery's patient-specific surgical guides

× Expand Insight Surgery Example of surgical guides that will be made available through RICOH 3D for Healthcare and Insight Surgery partnership.

RICOH 3D for Healthcare and Insight Surgery have partnered to bring patient-specific surgical guides for paediatric, adult orthopaedic and maxillofacial surgeries to market.

Their collaboration will work to provide broader access to these advanced surgical tools, enhancing surgical precision and the standard of care in orthopedic, orthopedic oncology, and maxillofacial surgeries.

Through the partnership, RICOH 3D for Healthcare will distribute Insight Surgery's surgical guides, which are tailored for a variety of applications across pediatric and adult osteotomy cases, pelvic surgeries, deformity corrections of the upper and lower limbs, orthopaedic oncology, and the sourcing and shaping of allograft. These guides are also used in oral and maxillofacial surgeries, such as orthognathic, and facial reconstruction procedures with each guide being individually designed to translate a bespoke virtual surgical plan onto a patient.

Insight Surgery's personalised surgical guides are crafted by a team of biomedical engineers and can be delivered within 10 to 20 working days. Coupled with Insight Surgery's proprietary EmbedMed platform, the company says it is enabling the seamless integration of digital surgical planning and guide production. The EmbedMed platform has been developed to facilitate the secure transfer of patient imaging data, supporting the design process and ensureing precise manufacturing of surgical guides in ISO 13485-certified, FDA-registered facilities.

"This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to turn patient information into clinical and economic ROI," said Gary Turner, Managing Director, Ricoh USA, Inc. "By leveraging Insight Surgery's expertise and our own robust healthcare network, we are democratising access to cutting-edge, patient-specific technologies, especially in underserved segments like pediatric care. We are setting a new standard for personalised surgery."

"Ricoh USA's extensive presence in the healthcare sector, combined with its distribution and clinical application capabilities, makes them an ideal partner for Insight Surgery," added Henry Pinchbeck, CEO of Insight Surgery. "By integrating our innovative surgical planning and guide solutions with Ricoh's point-of-care network and enterprise-wide hospital 3D printing programs, we can offer surgeons reliable, fast, and high-quality devices to enhance patient outcomes. This partnership propels our shared vision of making personalized surgery available to every surgeon in the nation."