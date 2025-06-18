Ricoh launches Ricoh 3D for Healthcare LLC business

Expand Ricoh 3D for Healthcare

Ricoh is setting up Ricoh 3D for Healthcare as its own business in a bid to grow the adoption of FDA-cleared, patient-specific medical devices.

The Ricoh 3D for Healthcare division has been using 3D printing technology to develop solutions in the medical sector for around five years. In recent times, Ricoh 3D for Healthcare has deployed Materialise software solutions at its medical device manufacturing facilities and received expanded FDA 510(k) clearance for 3D anatomic modelling.

Ricoh believes that establishing a business around its ongoing efforts in this space will provide greater agility and help to drive regulatory guidance and standardisation. So far, the division has delivered a suite of medical devices, including FDA-cleared anatomic models and on-site, point-of-care manufacturing solutions. The company has also collaborated with the likes of Kallisio and Insight Surgery to manufacture and distribute their respective oral stent and surgical guide products.

"The establishment of Ricoh 3D for Healthcare is the natural next step in the evolution of a business Ricoh has been incubating for five years," said Gary Turner, Vice President and General Manager, Ricoh 3D for Healthcare. "As we rapidly scale and enter an accelerated growth phase of the business, it is essential that we have the right structure in place to realise and maximise the potential that Ricoh has envisioned for this business from the beginning.

"Ricoh 3D for Healthcare is a pioneer in this industry. An example is our point-of-care 3D medical device manufacturing facility at Atrium Health, which gives clinicians immediate access to 3D printed anatomic models and support. Our ability to operate independently will allow us to accelerate similar types of innovation, facilitating opportunities to partner, innovate and collaborate."