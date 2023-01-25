Robb Hudson announced as CEO and President of MELD PrintWorks spin-off

× Expand MELD PrintWorks Corporation

MELD Manufacturing Corporation has appointed Robb Hudson as CEO and President of MELD PrintWorks Corporation, a new spin-out from the main company, which officially launched earlier in the month.

According to the company’s press release, Hudson will be responsible for ensuring PrintWorks customers receive ‘outstanding’ printed parts made with MELD technology. MELD says Hudson will lead the PrintWorks team to meet the needs of customers who struggle to obtain forgings, castings, and other metal parts due to time constraints and supply chain issues.

Speaking about the new role, Hudson said: “The opportunity to stand at the intersection of MELD’s transformative technology and the current supply chain shortage in castings and forgings is a once in a lifetime opportunity. I am thrilled to have been chosen to lead this amazing team of professionals and offer the MELD process as a service to industries struggling to meet their raw material needs.”

Hudson previously held board level positions within several companies, including CEO of Aerodyn Engineering, CEO of Mitsui Seiki USA, and Vice President of Winbro Group Technologies among others. He has also volunteered time for economic and workforce development initiatives on behalf of county, regional, and state level organisations.

MELD Manufacturing Corporation CEO Nanci Hardwick said: “I’m delighted to have an experienced leader capable of delivering on the promise of additive to PrintWorks customers. Robb brings a passion for manufacturing and an understanding of how additive and advanced manufacturing can help create success in many industries, especially aerospace.”

Hudson has spent the majority of his career in the machine tool and manufacturing industries learning conventional and non-conventional machining processes, primarily focused on the aerospace and turbine industries.

MELD's technology is a solid state metal manufacturing process and is capable of 3D printing large-scale metal parts in a wide range of materials. In November 2022, the US Navy selected MELD technology for the Navy Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence, which it launched at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville, Virginia.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the TCT Additive Manufacturing Network.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.

Exhibit at the UK's definitive and most influential 3D printing and additive manufacturing event, TCT 3Sixty.