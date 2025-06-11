Roboze aligns with Comau to accelerate advanced manufacturing automation

Roboze has partnered with industrial automation firm Comau to accelerate the availability of advanced manufacturing automation across a range of industries.

Their collaboration will look to enable just-in-time production in the automotive, aerospace, energy and racing industries.

The two companies say their partnership will directly support reshoring strategies and sustainable manufacturing models, allowing companies to optimise resources, minimise waste, and align with growing market expectations for low-impact, environmentally responsible production.

Together, Roboze and Camau will emphasise the ability of robotised processes to enable 'needs-based advanced manufacturing' and the creation of advanced geometries that are not feasible with traditional manufacturing methods.

“The combined expertise and technologies of Comau and Roboze, two Italian companies capable of delivering cutting-edge solutions to international markets, allow us to offer customers innovative solutions that integrate automation, robotics, and additive manufacturing,” said Giacomo Del Panta, Chief Customer Management Officer of Comau. “We are confident this collaboration can bring tangible benefits to manufacturing processes across numerous industrial sectors. Fully aligned with our growth and diversification strategy, it marks another concrete solution that will contribute to our global growth trajectory.”

“We could not have asked for a better counterpart than Comau, a leading company in the world of robotics and automation. Integrating our advanced 3D printing technologies with Comau’s robotic solutions presents a unique value proposition for global industry. Through this partnership, we’re poised to drive a meaningful transformation in our clients’ manufacturing capabilities, enabling them to be more innovative, agile, and sustainable,” added Alessio Lorusso, CEO of Roboze.