Roboze becomes activity partner of the National Competence Center CIM4.0

CIM4.0 aims to offer support to small and medium sized Italian companies in terms of technology transfer and digitization of innovative processes and products. Roboze, which claims to be redesigning the manufacturing industry and revolutionising the world of 3D printing for super polymers and composites, has joined CIM4.0 as an Activity Partner.

According to the company, Roboze industrial 3D printers can offer tailor-made production based on the specific needs of large and small businesses. The relationship with CIM4.0 will aim to guarantee Italian SMEs the use of systems capable of accelerating the adoption of 3D printing for rapid and functional prototyping, as well as the production of finished parts.

“We are very excited to welcome in our Competence Center, as Activity Partner, Roboze, a key player in the field of the most advanced 3D printing technologies. The technological growth of our Competence Center continues, thanks also to the collaboration with important Italian and international innovative industries,” said Enrico Pisino, CEO of CIM4.0.

Pisino added: “The main mission is to offer companies, in particular small and medium sized companies, an increasingly complete and sustainable support with respect to major challenges related to the digital and ecological transition.”

Alessio Lorusso, Founder and CEO of Roboze, spoke about the mission of the company, saying: “At Roboze, we want to accelerate the world’s transition towards smarter and more sustainable production, and we are aware that the only way to achieve truly revolutionary results is to share ideas, knowledge and passion. We recognise the central role of CIM4.0 in this evolution and that is why we are very excited to start this collaboration, which is strategic not only for us, but for all the companies supported by the Competence Center.”

Roboze recently opened a new facility in Bari, Italy, dedicated to the development of 'super materials' for 3D printing. It launched its PRO series of 3D printers in July, featuring a 300 x 250 x 200 mm build plate, which can reach temperatures of 100°C, and has the ability to print at a precision of 15 microns.

