ROBOZE appoints Krisstie Kondrotis as US Aerospace & Defense Senior Advisor

ROBOZE has appointed Krisstie Kondrotis as its US Aerospace & Defense Senior Advisor, as the company looks to expand in the United States.

The company says Kondrotis' decades of experience and leadership in the aerospace and defence sector will be 'invaluable'.

Kondrotis' career is marked by high-profile roles at some of the leading companies in the aerospace and defence sector. She has held key positions at Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Spirit AeroSystems and GKN; and is credited with developing and implementing sustainable growth strategies, managing complex programs, and leading teams toward achieving ambitious goals. Her extensive experience includes managing global programs and operations, developing new business, and creating strategic alliances, which have led to significant commercial and operational successes.

In her new role at ROBOZE, Kondrotis will be responsible for supporting ROBOZE's expansion strategy in the US aerospace and defence market, working closely with the executive team to identify new business opportunities, develop strategic partnerships, and promote the adoption of ROBOZE's advanced additive manufacturing solutions.

Alessio Lorusso, CEO of ROBOZE, commented: "We are thrilled to welcome Krisstie Kondrotis to our team. Her deep knowledge of the aerospace and defence sector, combined with her experience in managing complex projects and developing innovative strategies, will be crucial for accelerating our growth and strengthening our position as a leader in the US market."

"I am honoured to join ROBOZE at such a pivotal time for the company as it advances its unique and proven capabilities to strengthen manufacturing and supply chain operations by providing local production using advanced composites for metal replacement parts," said Kondrotis. "ROBOZE is at the forefront of technological innovation, and I am excited to contribute to its mission of transforming the aerospace and defence sector through advanced and sustainable manufacturing solutions."