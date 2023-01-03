Roboze reveals new carbon fibre 3D printing developments for metal replacement

× Expand Roboze

Roboze has announced the latest 3D printing developments obtained from the implementation of two flagship materials: Carbon PA PRO, a PA 6 reinforced with carbon fibres, and Carbon PEEK, a PEEK matrix reinforced with carbon fibres.

The company hopes that the combination of research in materials science and the production process, will increase application opportunities with the ultimate aim being to “accelerate the digital transition of companies and economic development”.

Roboze says that its new Carbon PA PRO is the strongest composite material ever produced by the company. It has a higher concentration of carbon fibres which results in a 50% increase in properties compared to the previous solution. Carbon PA PRO is 1.6 times stronger than its predecessor and more than twice as stiff, allowing it to withstand heavier mechanical loads.

Potential applications for the new composite include support frames in robotic production lines, high mechanical stress applications, and aerospace structural components such as drone frames according to the company.

Carbon PEEK also has a higher concentration of carbon fibres that its previous iteration, giving it a greater underlayer strength of 50%, higher elasticity, and a better surface finish, according to Roboze.

The company says Carbon PEEK is used in aerospace, defence, automotive, energy, industrial manufacturing, and motorsport industries. The durability of the composite material make it useful in extreme environments, with typical applications including bearing retainers, bushings, energy machining tools, seals, thrust washers, pump and compressor components, aircraft hardware and fasteners, and mechanical components.

High-performance composite materials combined with the benefits of 3D printing technology demonstrates advantages such as allowing for a reduction in costs and times compared to traditional methods according to Roboze. The company also says that it allows for optimisation of production phases and the supply chain, and increases design flexibility.

In November, Roboze announced a new bio-based polyamide for sustainable high-performance 3D printing, and presented it at Formnext later that month.

