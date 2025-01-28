Roboze & SLB to develop local production capacity for non-metallic 3D printed parts in Saudi Arabia

Roboze has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with global energy firm SLB to develop a local production capacity for non-metallic 3D printed parts in Saudi Arabia.

The MoU was signed at the In-Kingdom Total Value Add (IKTVA) 2025 Forum and Exhibition, with both partners saying their alliance will support Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 initiative by 'fostering sustainability and economic diversification through in-country manufacturing.'

SLB and Roboze have been working together since 2021, evaluating, identifying and manufacturing critical spare parts for downhole oil & gas applications that can be additive manufactured in PEEK and carbon fibre PEEK. Their MoU will now establish a shared commitment to leverage Roboze's additive manufacturing technologies to produce SLB-qualified components on demand.

“Our MoU with SLB in Saudi Arabia exemplifies our commitment to enabling local manufacturing,” said Alessio Lorusso, CEO of Roboze. “By using our advanced manufacturing technologies for localised production of SLB parts, we are proud to contribute to Vision 2030 and drive innovation in KSA.”

Earlier this month, Roboze named SOLIZE Corporation as an authorised distributor of its 3D printing products in Japan.