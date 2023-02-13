Rosswag Engineering installs AMiquam monitoring system on SLM 280 metal 3D printer

× Expand Rosswag Engineering

Rosswag Engineering, a supplier of special metal powders, components and qualification services for metal AM, has installed a new EC sensor technology-based AMiquam monitoring system on its SLM 280 dual-laser machine.

Per Rosswag, the certification of high-demanding metal parts can require costly and time-consuming X-rays, tomography technologies or many additional samples for destructive testing. The company says that for complex parts and process chains, this represents 30-40% of the total AM part production cost.

“With the AMiquam monitoring system, we have the possibility of continuous process monitoring on the fly while recoating. Possible process changes can thus be detected even in a depth up to 0.5mm,” said Gregor Graf, Head of Engineering at Rosswag.

AMiquam markets direct NDT-part monitoring solutions based on Eddy Current (EC) technology, used in industrial non-destructive testing (NDT) procedures that can be integrated into existing and new LPBF machines. AMiquam wireless and autonomous products are designed to minimise the installation effort and do not affect machine operation according to the company.

Installations are performed in collaboration with the machine OEM, with the aim of reducing the costs of the installation qualification (IQ) and predictive machine maintenance. AMiquam says that service providers can alternatively choose to install the system independently to generate compliant data for the operation and performance qualification (OQ-PQ).

AMiquam states that its monitoring product allows service providers to comply with the ASTM 3166:20 standard guide concerning the use of Eddy Currents for the in-situ detection of defects, such as porosity, cracking, lack of fusion, inclusions and residual stress, and part dimension during the AM process.

