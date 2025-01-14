RTX Technology & Honeywell Aerospace named among latest AM-focused America Makes project call

RTX Technology Research Center and Honeywell Aerospace have been named among the project leads of America Makes' Improvements in Manufacturing Productivity via Additive Capabilities and Techno-Economic Analysis 2.0 project call.

The 6.6 million USD project call has been funded by the Office of the Secretary of Defense Manufacturing Technology Program and aims to demonstrate lead time, productivity, and yield improvements for casting and forging manufacturing operations using additive manufacturing technologies.

With growing interest of AM in aerospace and defence, it is considered imperative that data-based qualification and performance standards are established for 'widespread use in extreme environments.'

The project call is split into Part A and Part B, with the former consisting of three topics. Topic 1 of Part A will be headed by RTX Technology Research Center and focus on the promotion and maturation of methods to add functional surfaces and complex geometric features to forgings. Collins Aerospace, University of Pittsburgh and Camarc, LLC will contribute to the effort. Topic 2 will be led by Honeywell Aerospace and Youngstown Business Incubator and focus on the dissemination of leading practices and promotion of the adoption of 3D printed sand moulds and cores. And Topic 3 will be led by The University of Arizona Investment Casting Institute, with support from PADT and 3Degrees, and focus on the development of a techno-economic analysis tool for the selection of metal part manufacturing processes.

Part B will comprise of a rapid casting demonstration challenges and features three team leads, including Skuld, LLC; DDM Systems; and Renaissance Services. They will each have a host of supporting partners.

John Martin, Research Director at America Makes, said: “For nearly two decades, challenges related to capability and capacity have significantly impacted the U.S. casting and forging industry, creating obstacles in sourcing essential components for critical military equipment and support platforms.

“Addressing these challenges is crucial for defence and economic stability. While many additive manufacturing technologies can enhance casting operations and have proven effective across other sectors of the supply chain, augmenting and scaling these capabilities while testing them in real-world demand situations is essential. The IMPACT 2.0 project call is designed to pinpoint the strengths and limitations of these integrated manufacturing approaches. This initiative will empower our members and project teams to research, develop, and execute cutting-edge solutions in the casting and forging sector, a strategic move to mitigate supply chain risks that pose a threat to both the nation’s defence and economy.”