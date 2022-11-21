Sakuu announces partnership with LiCAP to establish an electrode supply for its 3D printed batteries

Sakuu announced on November 16 that it has entered a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with LiCAP Technologies, Inc., a leader in sustainable and scalable electrode coating solutions.

The company says that under the MOU, the two companies will partner to establish best practices for end-to-end development and the reliable commercial supply of premium electrodes for Sakuu’s additively manufactured solid-state batteries.

Through the partnership, Sakuu plans to license LiCAP’s novel and proprietary battery electrode technology. LiCAP intends to provide high-performance electrodes for Sakuu’s anticipated at-scale solid-state battery production needs, and to co-develop Sakuu’s next generation ultra-high energy density batteries.

“We are pleased to have established this relationship with LiCAP towards introducing and commercialising sustainably printed solid-state batteries,” said Arwed Niestroj, SVP of Customer Enablement at Sakuu. “LiCAP’s electrodes can substantially increase energy and power performance of Sakuu’s battery cells. Its innovative and cost-effective technology can further promote performance, cost-savings, and product recyclability across our planned AM solid-state battery line.”

LiCAP’s electrode solution is anticipated by Sakuu to become an important component of the 3D printed battery line, according to the company. Sakuu is developing “ultra-high density” solid-state batteries that can be printed in custom shapes and sizes. According to Sakuu, it is anticipated the batteries will be 50% smaller and 30% lighter compared to established roll-to-roll manufacturing processes.

“We are extremely impressed with Sakuu’s AM battery manufacturing concept and see many synergies with our sustainable and cost-effective electrode platform. Sharing sustainability and performance goals with Sakuu will ensure long-term mutual growth,” said Linda Zhong, President of LiCAP technologies. “We are excited that a company which we believe is on the verge of becoming a significant driver of product and process innovation in the energy storage space is working our technology for their game-changing solid-state battery concept.”

According to Sakuu, manufacturing scalability is widely considered to be one of the biggest challenges faced by developers of solid-state batteries today. Sakuu says that its 3D printed batteries introduce a new paradigm in the energy storage space.

Sakuu recently signed an MOU with NGK for the supply of ceramic battery materials for its 3D printed solid-state batteries.

