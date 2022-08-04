Sakuu opens new battery printing and engineering facility in Silicon Valley

Sakuu Sakuu HQ Building

Sakuu, the developer of 3D printed solid-state batteries, today announced that it has opened a state-of-the-art multi-faceted engineering hub for its battery platform printing initiatives in Silicon Valley.

The creation of the multi-million-dollar buildout follows the recent opening of Sakuu’s battery pilot line facility. This facility is currently producing batteries for clients and the company’s follow-on funding round of 62 million USD earlier in the year.

With the battery 3D printing technology, Sakku look to have an influence on the automotive industry, as they aim to use it to unlock the mainstream adoption of electric vehicles.

“We are in a rapid growth phase due to strong demand for our forthcoming printed batteries,” said Sean Sharif, VP of Global Supply Chain and Logistics. “Our new facility paves the way for our first 3D printing platform gigafactory, dubbed Sakuu G-One. The facility will allow our teams to fine-tune all aspects of our battery printing technologies to enable swift deployment of our gigafactories.”

The new Silicon Valley facility is 79,000 square feet and will be used as the flagship engineering hub for Sakuu. Battery, engineering, material science, R&D and additive manufacturing teams will be housed in the building.

The facility is estimated to house 115 employees by the first quarter of 2023. It will allow Sakuu to scale its 3D printing battery platform as the company aims to open gigafactories around the world with a total energy output goal of 60GWh by 2028.

Sakuu Founder and CEO Robert Bagheri said: “Sakuu is committed to building an extremely talented workforce that wants to be part of our reinvention of sustainable energy production.

“We are on a mission to build a company and brand that is driven by transformative products that can leave an impactful legacy for societal and environmental change.”

Showcased at the facility will be two of Sakuu’s flagship products. Firstly, the Kavian platform, which is an at-scale 3D printing platform capable of rapidly printing safe, ultra-high energy density solid-state batteries in custom shapes and sizes.

Secondly, Sakuu’s non-battery manufacturing platforms capable of producing medical devices, IoT sensors and other cutting-edge electrical devices produced in a highly sustainable and efficient manner will also be at the facility.

