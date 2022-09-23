Sakuu partners with NGK for material supply to advance 3D printed solid-state battery line

× Expand Sakuu + NGK Sakuu + NGK

Sakuu has announced its entry into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Japan’s NGK Spark Plugs, a leader in electrochemical materials and an industrial automotive supplier. The MOU will allow NGK to co-develop and provide ceramic materials for Sakuu’s solid-state battery production, ranging from ongoing battery material needs at its California pilot line facility, to at-scale commercialisation for its AM solid-state battery line.

“Formalising this long-term partnership agreement with NGK for ceramic needs across our printed battery line is an important step in Sakuu’s commercialisation plans,” said Arwed Niestroj, SVP Customer Enablement. “NGK is a global industry leader, and its material quality and technical expertise will allow Sakuu to rapidly advance towards bringing to market our next-generation battery line.”

Sakuu uses a method of additive manufacturing where proprietary technology enables printing of glass, metals, polymer, and ceramic in a single layer, along with proprietary cell chemistry. This positions Sakuu to deploy at-scale manufacturing of next-generation solid-state batteries, which the company states is one of the biggest challenges faced by solid-state battery developers.

Keiji Suzuki, Executive Officer, R&D division at NGK, said: “We are happy to use our 80 years of experience in ceramic materials to collaborate with Sakuu, the clear trailblazer in 3D printing solid-state batteries. Their work is truly impressive, and we look forward to making this industry-leading solid-state battery line into a significant business opportunity for both companies.”

The batteries that Sakuu will produce will have ultra-high energy density, be up to 50% smaller, 30% lighter, and less expensive to produce in high volume than currently available lithium-ion batteries, according to the company.

Sakuu also states that the batteries can be printed in custom shapes and sizes due to the capabilities of its additive manufacturing platform, which it hopes to be 'a new paradigm' in the battery industry that can transform industrial product design and energy use across industries.

After the introduction of a new pilot line facility in 2021, Sakuu recently announced the opening of a new battery printing and engineering facility in Silicon Valley.

