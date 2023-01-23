Sakuu selects Porsche Consulting for design of commercial-scale battery manufacturing plants

× Expand Sakuu

3D printed solid-state battery manufacturer Sakuu has selected Porsche Consulting, a subsidiary of Porsche, to lead all aspects of design for its planned global gigafactories.

Sakuu says that this relationship will ensure that the company has ‘preeminent expertise’ secured for building state-of-the-art gigafactories to meet its 2030 annual energy output goal of 200GWh across its energy storage product line.

“We’re thrilled to become an integral part of Sakuu’s journey as it embarks on building gigafactories that break all norms in commercial-scale energy manufacturing,” said Gregor Harmann, CEO of Porsche Consulting, North America. “Their seminal and scalable additive manufacturing approach can bring incredible innovation to major industries transitioning to new energy solutions, automotive and beyond.”

According to Sakuu, the expertise of Porsche Consulting in large-scale factory design, particularly in the automotive sector, will enable Sakuu gigafactories that prioritise sustainable design, while maximising manufacturing efficiencies that can be replicated efficiently across locations around the globe.

Sakuu’s first plant design will accommodate roll-to-roll manufacturing for its line of high energy density lithium-metal batteries, followed by a series of ‘first-of-their-kind’ plants utilising Sakuu’s pioneering Kavian platform solution to produce its SwiftPrint solid-state battery line through advanced multi-material additive manufacturing.

“With respect for its deep expertise in automotive plant ideation and execution, we ultimately selected Porsche Consulting due to our belief that its team exhibits mastery in designing large-scale manufacturing plants, start to finish,” said Robert Bagheri, founder and CEO at Sakuu. “We look forward to breaking ground on our first Gigafactory with Porsche Consulting’s contributions and support.”

Arwed Niestroj, Sakuu SVP of Customer Enablement, spoke to TCT in November 2022 about recent developments such as new facilities and partnerships at the company.

