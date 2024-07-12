Saudi-based National Additive Manufacturing & Innovation Company installs three 3D Systems machines

× Expand 3D Systems Untitled design - 1

Saudi Arabia-based National Additive Manufacturing & Innovation Company (NAMI) has purchased multiple 3D Systems 3D printing systems to support a collaboration with the Saudi Electricity Company (SEC).

NAMI, a joint venture between 3D Systems and Saudi Arabian Industrial Investments Company, is to install a DMP Factory 500, DMP Flex 350 Dual and SLS 380, all of which will be leveraged to create a localised supply chain for spare parts for the SEC. The SEC is the largest producer, transmitter, and distributor of electrical energy in the Middle East and North Africa.

Through their collaboration, NAMI will create a digital inventory system that is intended to reduce production time, physical storage requirements and cost. 3D Systems, through its 3D printing technology and NoSupports printing strategies developed by its Application Innovation Group, will support this endeavour. NAMI will provide high-performance components such as pump impellers, fuel burners, motor fans, heat sinks, and heat exchangers to the SEC, helping to mitigate the company's supply chain risk.

“Our additive manufacturing solutions have demonstrated their value for improving supply chain efficiency and accelerating innovation across a variety of industries,” said Reji Puthenveetil, EVP, Additive Solutions and Chief Commercial Officer, 3D Systems. “The combination of reverse engineering designs for obsolete parts and additive manufacturing helps extend the uptime and life of equipment. NAMI’s engineering and application capabilities combined with the power of our industry-leading 3D printing platforms will be invaluable tools to catalyse the collaboration with SEC. I’m looking forward to seeing how this work will not only benefit SEC but also the services it provides to its customers.”

“Since NAMI’s inception, we have made significant progress in expanding the use of additive manufacturing within the region,” added Mohammed Swaidan, Chief Executive Officer, NAMI. “Our collaboration with SEC reinforces our commitment to address the energy sector, and 3D Systems’ technology and applications expertise form the foundation of a transformative solution. The work we are doing with SEC will not only enhance the reliability of SEC’s supply chain but also drive substantial cost efficiencies and operational improvements.”

NAMI was set up by 3D Systems and Saudi Arabian Industrial Investments Company to support Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 efforts to build localised additive manufacturing production capabilities with an initial focus on the defence, energy, and manufacturing sectors.