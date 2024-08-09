Save the date! TCT 3Sixty 2025

× TCT 3Sixty 2024 Recap: The UK's definitive 3D printing and AM event

The UK’s definitive event for additive manufacturing and industrial 3D printing will return the NEC Birmingham in 2025.

As the home of 3D printing and AM in the UK, on June 4-5th TCT 3Sixty will bring together more than 150 exhibitors and thousands of attendees to explore the latest developments across the entire AM ecosystem.

The event goes beyond simply raising awareness and adoption of additive manufacturing and 3D printing. It is designed to ensure attendees develop a 360-degree understanding of the potential of these technologies to help increase utilisation at all stages of the design, engineering and manufacturing process.

In addition to market leading technology suppliers, machines, materials, software and service providers, TCT 3Sixty will also feature a full conference programme focused on applications and business-critical intelligence. In 2023, this free educational programme included insights from end-users such as Ministry of Defence, Satellite Applications Catapult and ITP Aero UK.

TCT 3Sixty 2025 will also be supported by the third annual TCT UK User Group meeting and 2025 TCT Awards ceremony.

TCT 3Sixty a must-attend event for designers, engineers and buyers looking to evaluate, adopt or optimise 3D printing and additive manufacturing within their business. If you are a supplier of 3D printing and additive manufacturing machines, materials, software or services, don't miss the opportunity to connect with attendees at TCT 3Sixty 2025.

TCT 3Sixty | 4-5 June 2025 | NEC, Birmingham, UK

Thousands of Attendees

150+ Exhibitors

CPD-Certified Conference

VIP Buyers Programme

Face to Face Networking

Live Technology

